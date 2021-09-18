Pakistani Prime Minister Imran says dialogue has started with Taliban for inclusive Afghan government





Imran Khan took the initiative after meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of countries neighboring Afghanistan.

Gulf Today Report

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had “entered into a dialogue” with the Taliban to urge them to form an inclusive government that would ensure peace and stability not only in Afghanistan but also in the region.

The prime minister’s statement came in a tweet after the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, where regional leaders, including Imran, met to discuss the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of states. -United from the war-torn country.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Imran met with leaders of countries neighboring Afghanistan, including Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The Taliban last week announced an all-male interim government that does not include women or members of Afghan minorities – contrary to their earlier commitments to inclusiveness.

Emomali Rakhmon greets Imran Khan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe. Reuters

They have since also acted to restrict women’s rights, recalling their harsh rule when they were in power in the 1990s.

Imran says he had detailed discussions with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the SCO meeting in Dushanbe. The economic and security group is made up of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

“After meetings in Dushanbe with the leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbors and especially a long discussion with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, I began a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government including the Tajiks, the Hazaras and the Uzbeks, ”Imran said in the tweet.

He said: “After 40 years of conflict, this inclusiveness will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but also of the region.”

Other leaders present at the conference had shared similar views, pointing out that Afghanistan’s new interim cabinet was comprised almost exclusively of ethnic Pashtuns, the group’s main base of support, according to the report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke via video link, noted that the new interim government could not be called representative or inclusive, “because we do not see representatives of other ethnic groups in it. . But we think we have to work with him. ”

Likewise, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that it was necessary to “encourage Afghanistan to put in place a broad and inclusive political framework” and “to resolutely combat all forms of terrorism” and to live in peace with its neighbors.

