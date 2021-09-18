EDITORIAL: China’s CPTPP Offer Needs Answered





China’s bid for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has been met with skepticism. Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao () submitted an official membership application to CPTPP’s depositary state, New Zealand, and had a phone call with New Zealand Minister of Agriculture Damien OConnor to discuss follow-up work, China’s Commerce Ministry said late Thursday. Beijing’s move is not surprising, given that Chinese President Xi Jinping () said at an APEC summit in November last year that China would favorably consider joining the trade pact. However, the tricky part of this decision is its timing after tensions between the United States and China escalate again. On September 9, US President Joe Biden called Xi for his second phone conversation since Biden took office. The unsuccessful appeal was followed two days later by a Financial Times report titled Washington Risks Beijing’s Anger over the proposal to rename the US office in Taiwan. On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia jointly announced the creation of an enhanced security partnership called AUKUS, which would allow Canberra to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. The Chinese CPTPP bid has been interpreted by commentators as a symbolic step to counter the creation of the security partnership, with many questioning the Communist regime’s willingness to reform its economy to meet the standards of trade pacts. Beijing denies a link between the events. China’s bid to join the CPTPP faces trade friction with Australia and territorial disputes with Vietnam, a Nikkei Asia report said on Thursday. It is extremely unlikely that China will actually be able to join the CPTPP. The deal by design includes high standards that go well beyond the removal of tariffs, including regulations governing market access, labor rights and government procurement, a Diplomat article said on Friday. . There are also concerns that even if China joins the pact, it could try to bend its rules to serve its own interests, another Nikkei Asia article said yesterday. Despite reservations about China’s move, many Japanese media have called for caution, especially since the United States has shown no interest in joining the CPTPP after withdrawing from the CPTPP in 2017. agreement under then-US President Donald Trump. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a press conference on Thursday that the president had made it clear that he would not be joining the [CP]The TPP as originally proposed, adding that the Biden administration is exploring options to forge stronger economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. His remarks suggest that the White House has yet to form a business strategy with Indo-Pacific partners, despite its calls for supply chain restructuring. In Taipei, the government cannot simply wait for help from other countries. Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua () said on Friday that the government is monitoring responses from CPTPP member states and continues to conduct informal consultations with member states before submitting a formal request. Wang Mei-hua’s remarks sound like a foreign ministry statement in December last year that refuted a disinformation campaign claiming the government had not submitted a candidate. Instead of playing the same old tune, the government should let voters know that it intends to remove barriers to a candidacy. It is also time to resume the debate on whether Taiwan should lift the ban on certain food imports from Japan. As warm as Taiwanese-Japanese relations are, import bans could become an inevitable battleground as governments hope to make inroads in foreign trade.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2021/09/19/2003764594 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos