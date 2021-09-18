President highlights Indonesia’s energy and climate commitments to MEF





Credibility in the form of concrete actions is very crucial. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) virtually attended the Major Economies on Energy and Climate (MEF) 2021 Forum from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Friday evening. According to a written statement received from the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat here on Saturday morning, Jokowi was one of 10 heads of state and / or government attending the forum. In his speech, Jokowi noted that currently various sectors around the world – including energy and climate, are struggling. However, it cannot be managed by a single country, but rather requires common global action. “Credibility in the form of concrete actions is very crucial,” Jokowi said. During the meeting, he stressed Indonesia’s commitment to help resolve the difficulties. In the energy sector, Jokowi noted that in August 2021, Indonesia had taken steps for the transition to renewable energy and started to accelerate measures to achieve a green economy. Related News: Ministry Highlights Importance of Conservation in Climate Change Mitigation “To achieve the transformation, we have put in place a strategy to move coal-fired power plants to renewable energy ones, by accelerating the establishment of renewable energy infrastructure supported by energy efficiency measures, by increasing the use of biofuels, as well as by developing the ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry, ”he noted. In addition, the head of state revealed that Indonesia aims to achieve carbon neutrality – zero net carbon emissions – by 2060 for which the pilot zone is still under development. “It includes the construction of the 20,000 hectare green industrial park – the largest in the world – in North Kalimantan,” he said. Meanwhile, speaking on the energy transition, he said the global partnership was the urgent need of the moment, as developing countries needed affordable finance and technology for the process of upgrading. implemented. “We are open to any cooperation and investment opportunity for the development of Indonesian biofuels; the lithium battery industry; electric vehicles; carbon capture and storage technology; hydrogen energy; green industrial zones; as well as the carbon market, ”he said. Related news: Indonesia needs Rs 3,461 billion to tackle climate change (Minister) In addition, the Head of State expressed his support for the Global Methane Pledge, a joint action aimed at reducing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. He said the engagement would become an impetus to strengthen partnerships by supporting the capacity of developing countries. “Along with the United States and 45 other countries, Indonesia has also joined the Global Methane Initiative. Reducing methane emissions is part of Indonesia’s nationally determined contribution, ”he said. Related news: 1.5 billion workers affected by climate change: Minister Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar informed that United States President Joe Biden has invited several key countries to the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the President of the European Commission, the President of the Council of Europe and the Secretary General of the United Nations. The deputy minister also said that the forum aims to establish cooperation among the major countries by taking various ambitious concrete attempts to ensure that the global temperature will not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius. Related News: President Jokowi Rewards 2020 Paralympic Athletes Related news: Home vaccinations are part of efforts to speed up inoculation

