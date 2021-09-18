“Five Eyes” intelligence led to New Zealand’s last minute pullout from Pakistan: report





Police officers stand guard outside Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after the New Zealand cricket team withdrew from a Pakistan cricket tour for security reasons in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on September 17, 2021. – Reuters / FileFive Eyes is an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, The US, UK and New Zealand team withdrew from the Pakistan tour on Friday, the day of the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

The New Zealand cricket team was pulled from Pakistan at the last minute after the Five Eyes – an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom – advised Wellington to do so, the NZ Herald reported.

The publication said the security threat was deemed credible ahead of the game. This led to phone calls between NZ Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board, and Pakistani and New Zealand Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Jacinda Ardern.

“Within 12 hours of these conversations, the tour was canceled,” the report said.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Friday that New Zealand authorities “lacked substantial evidence” of a threat to Pakistan.

Rasheed, at a press conference in Islamabad, said New Zealand made the unilateral decision to cancel the Pakistan tour despite the country’s strict security arrangements for the team.

“The Prime Minister has been briefed on the matter. He then called the New Zealand Prime Minister [Jacinda Ardern] and assured him that there was no threat to security, ”the interior minister said.

In response to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the New Zealand Prime Minister said there was information that the team could be attacked once they left the hotel, the Home Secretary said.

The Black Caps called off their first Pakistani streak in 18 years with Wellington’s backing on Friday just before the start of the first one-day international game in Rawalpindi.

Newly elected PCB chairman Ramiz Raja admitted in a video message on Saturday that Pakistani cricket faces “a lot of pressure”, but not for the first time – and that the nation is resilient.

“Your pain and mine are the same, it is a shared pain. Whatever happened, it was not good for Pakistani cricket,” he said.

He advised cricketers across the country to put their “frustration” to good use and perform well.

“Vent your frustration out of your performance,” said the PCB president, as he tried to cheer up fans and cricketers after the debacle.

The president of PCB said this is the only solution to deal with the withdrawal, because when you become a world class team, other countries will line up to play Pakistan.

