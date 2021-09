Boris sends conservative turkey Michael Gove to save Christmas from food and toy crisis

Exclusive: Images of empty store shelves are popping up across the country and we face a festive flop for a second year, after the Prime Minister unplugged 2020 meetings at the last minute Image: Getty)

Ho ho oh no! Michael Gove is sent down the chimney … to save Christmas from the nations. The Tory Turkey was plucked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to head a committee tasked with making sure we have enough food and gifts for all. His tenure could extend to ensuring the sherry supply just weeks after he was photographed looking mirthful in a nightclub. An insider even compared Mr. Gove to the character of Will Ferrells in the hit Christmas Elf movie. Images of empty store shelves are appearing across the country as the supply chain crisis continues. And we face a festive flop for a second year, after the Prime Minister ended the 2020 meetings at the last minute. Can the new Elven minister do it? Let us know in the comments below















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)





Although he has just been appointed Minister of Housing, Mr Gove has been informed that leading the National Economic Recovery (Logistics) Task Force is the No.1 priority. A source from Whitehall said: You can call it whatever you like, but it’s basically the Committee to Save Christmas. It’s a race against time. Another source warned that the holiday season was on a razor’s edge and the prime minister feared children’s favorite toys and food, like pigs in blankets, were scarce.















Picture: Netflix)





The source said: There is now an existential threat. We’ve heard that prices are going to go up and there are products that won’t be there unless we have a grip. Traditional vegetables and essential toys will not be available. Who would have thought Johnson would send Gove to save Christmas like Will Ferrell in Elf. Frdrique Tutt, toy expert at business analyst NPD, warns retailers and brands expect shortages to hit long before Christmas.















Picture: Getty Images / iStockphoto)





Get all the latest political news straight to your inbox. Subscribe to one of the Mirror newsletters On the table, UK-grown classics like cabbages are in danger as there is no one to choose them due to Brexit laws. The cost of imported pork could also hit the plates. The British Meat Processors Association predicts that the usual 40 million packs of pigs in blankets will shrink by a third. And the British Poultry Council is warning that staff shortages are affecting production.















Picture: Getty Images)





Another problem is the shortage of 90,000 truck drivers. According to Logistics UK, out of 14,000 European drivers who left last year, only 600 returned. M&S chief Archie Norman said this week that supermarkets are facing a perfect storm. And Iceland boss Richard Walker said it was time to sound the alarm bells on drivers, adding: We had a canceled Christmas, I would hate this to be problematic.

