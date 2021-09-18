Covid-19: Assam vaccinates a record 7.86 lakh citizens on PM Modis’ birthday | Guwahati News







Nagaon district in central Assam vaccinated the highest 43,582 people with the second dose, as dedicated call centers communicated with every beneficiary in the district where a significant number of the minority population did not. had not yet been vaccinated.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called the success of the mega vaccination campaign a Himalayan feat.

This mega campaign mainly focused on the second jab on beneficiaries who were vaccinated with the first dose during the last mega vaccination campaign between June 21-23. About 9.75 lakh of people in Assam were vaccinated in the previous campaign, most of whom were due for their second shot from September 14.

The campaign also made it easier to deliver the first dose to eligible people who showed up in large numbers.

“This Himalayan feat is a true reflection of the motivation and dedication of our Prime Minister,” Sarma tweeted on Saturday. Assam recorded his huge attendance at Adarniya PM’s 71st birthday celebration @narendramodi ji with a record https://t.co/0QFMpJ8fXY – Himanta Biswa Sarma (manthimantabiswa) 1631945471000 GUWAHATI: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, Assam inoculated the largest number of 7.86 lakh people with the Covid-19 vaccine in a single day.Nagaon district in central Assam vaccinated the highest 43,582 people with the second dose, as dedicated call centers communicated with every beneficiary in the district where a significant number of the minority population did not. had not yet been vaccinated.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called the success of the mega vaccination campaign a Himalayan feat.This mega campaign mainly focused on the second jab on beneficiaries who were vaccinated with the first dose during the last mega vaccination campaign between June 21-23. About 9.75 lakh of people in Assam were vaccinated in the previous campaign, most of whom were due for their second shot from September 14.The campaign also made it easier to deliver the first dose to eligible people who showed up in large numbers.“This Himalayan feat is a true reflection of the motivation and dedication of our Prime Minister,” Sarma tweeted on Saturday. Reports of the mega-driving came from remote corners of the state until Saturday afternoon. During the update given by the CM in the morning, 7.62 lakh vaccines covering 3.2% of the eligible population were inoculated in a single day. But in the evening, he approached the set target of 8 lakh.

Statewide, 4.58 lakh (4,58,789) recipients received the second dose during the mega drive, while 3.27 lakh (3,27,110) were inoculated with the first jab.

District health teams activated all Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) that were functional during the mega vaccination campaign in June. Additional HVACs have also been created for greater coverage. The steps for activating previous CVCs were initiated to help eligible people get their second doses without any hindrance or confusion. The vaccination campaign took place between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

“A total of 4,580 CVCs across the state were operational during this mega-campaign. Of these, 4,562 were government-run, while 18 were privately-run. This campaign will provide a major boost. to vaccination campaigns in the state and we could prove that inoculation can take place at a rapid rate, provided there are vaccines available, ”said Munindra Nath Ngatey, Nodal State Officer in charge of vaccination against Covid-19.

The guardian ministers and secretaries camped in the respective districts assigned to boost the march. Six-member teams including nurses, verifiers, mobilizers and security personnel carried out the colossal task under the supervision of district administrations.

The second highest dose, 43,582, was given in Nagaon, followed by 40,734 in Cachar and 31,826 in Kamrup (metro) district. However, in terms of the total number of vaccinations, the highest 64,825 vaccinations took place in Cachar, followed by 59,661 in Nagaon and 54,185 in Tinsukia district.

“The administration of the second dose was essentially the goal and we are pleased that our concerted efforts have yielded fruitful results,” said Nagaon DC Kavitha Padmanabhan.

Nagaon had a targeted approach to bring in the targeted beneficiaries, 90% of whom were about to receive the second injection on Friday’s drive. “We had dedicated call centers, calling each targeted beneficiary individually. ASHA workers went door to door asking people to go to the nearest CVC,” said Padmanabhan.

Despite the common idea that the highest vaccinations took place in minority areas where a large population remains unvaccinated, the highest vaccination took place in the PHC area of ​​Kathiatoli block, which has a mixed population of tribes. ethnic, tribal, minority and tea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/guwahati/covid-19-assam-vaccinates-record-7-86-lakh-citizens-on-pm-modis-birthday/articleshow/86326377.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos