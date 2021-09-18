Latin American leaders divided over OAS at regional meeting

MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador wants to leave issues of human rights and democracy to the United Nations, as part of his ongoing criticism of the Organization of American States.

Lpez Obrador spoke on Saturday at the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, which brings together almost all of the countries in the region except Brazil. Unlike the OAS, the United States and Canada do not belong to CELAC.

The summit addressed issues plaguing the region, such as mass migration and the coronavirus pandemic. But some leaders angered by OAS criticism of leftist regimes in the region hoped CELAC could replace it.

Lpez Obrador suggested that the OAS is interventionist and a tool of the United States. But he has not formally offered to leave the organization. On the contrary, he opposed any kind of sanctions and said that questions of human rights and democracy should only be considered if a country accused of violations asks for it.

Controversies over democracy and human rights should be resolved in genuinely neutral forums created by the countries of the Americas, and the final say should be left to specialized UN agencies, said Lpez Obrador.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle defended the OAS.

You may disagree with the way it’s run, but you can’t ignore the organization, said Lacalle, who also openly and specifically criticized Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua for their undemocratic practices.

Salvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa criticized what he called partisan behavior within the OAS, but noted that we do not expect or believe that a substitute will emerge.

Panama’s Minister of Foreign Relations, Erika Mouynes, drew attention to the problem of migration in the region. Mouynes said that while only around 800 migrants entered Panama a few months ago, mostly from Colombia, around 20,000 arrive each month. Panama is struggling to feed itself and deal with the influx.

This phenomenon can only be managed regionally, Mouynes said.

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro was one of the unexpected leaders who arrived in Mexico City on Friday evening for the meeting. This is his first trip outside of Venezuela since the US government charged him with drug trafficking and terrorism in March 2020, and offered him a reward of up to $ 15 million.

Maduro challenged Uruguays Lacalle to a debate on democracy.

Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel denounced criticism of his country’s crackdown on protests in July. He called the protests an opportunistic slander campaign, funded by US federal funds and which still threatens the stability, integrity and sovereignty of my country.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernndez, whom US prosecutors have pointed out as having financed his political rise with bribes from drug traffickers, has long defended his record. He was not formally charged and accused the DEA of employing drug traffickers who testified to his alleged drug connections.

There was a tsunami and an avalanche of false testimony, Hernndez said.

He denied any wrongdoing. His brother, former federal lawmaker Juan Antonio Tony Hernndez, was sentenced in New York in March to life in prison.

Newly inaugurated Peruvian President Pedro Castillo gave a fairly moderate speech in his first summit appearance since taking office, focusing on Peru’s status as one of the countries with the death toll from COVID- 19 highest in the world, which Castillo estimated at over 200,000.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a recorded message to the meeting that China will continue to provide assistance to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to the best of its ability, to help them defeat the virus at an early date. Chinese coronavirus vaccines have been used by some countries in the region.