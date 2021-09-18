Politics
Latin American leaders divided over OAS at regional meeting
MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador wants to leave issues of human rights and democracy to the United Nations, as part of his ongoing criticism of the Organization of American States.
Lpez Obrador spoke on Saturday at the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, which brings together almost all of the countries in the region except Brazil. Unlike the OAS, the United States and Canada do not belong to CELAC.
The summit addressed issues plaguing the region, such as mass migration and the coronavirus pandemic. But some leaders angered by OAS criticism of leftist regimes in the region hoped CELAC could replace it.
Lpez Obrador suggested that the OAS is interventionist and a tool of the United States. But he has not formally offered to leave the organization. On the contrary, he opposed any kind of sanctions and said that questions of human rights and democracy should only be considered if a country accused of violations asks for it.
Controversies over democracy and human rights should be resolved in genuinely neutral forums created by the countries of the Americas, and the final say should be left to specialized UN agencies, said Lpez Obrador.
Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle defended the OAS.
You may disagree with the way it’s run, but you can’t ignore the organization, said Lacalle, who also openly and specifically criticized Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua for their undemocratic practices.
Salvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa criticized what he called partisan behavior within the OAS, but noted that we do not expect or believe that a substitute will emerge.
Panama’s Minister of Foreign Relations, Erika Mouynes, drew attention to the problem of migration in the region. Mouynes said that while only around 800 migrants entered Panama a few months ago, mostly from Colombia, around 20,000 arrive each month. Panama is struggling to feed itself and deal with the influx.
This phenomenon can only be managed regionally, Mouynes said.
Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro was one of the unexpected leaders who arrived in Mexico City on Friday evening for the meeting. This is his first trip outside of Venezuela since the US government charged him with drug trafficking and terrorism in March 2020, and offered him a reward of up to $ 15 million.
Maduro challenged Uruguays Lacalle to a debate on democracy.
Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel denounced criticism of his country’s crackdown on protests in July. He called the protests an opportunistic slander campaign, funded by US federal funds and which still threatens the stability, integrity and sovereignty of my country.
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernndez, whom US prosecutors have pointed out as having financed his political rise with bribes from drug traffickers, has long defended his record. He was not formally charged and accused the DEA of employing drug traffickers who testified to his alleged drug connections.
There was a tsunami and an avalanche of false testimony, Hernndez said.
He denied any wrongdoing. His brother, former federal lawmaker Juan Antonio Tony Hernndez, was sentenced in New York in March to life in prison.
Newly inaugurated Peruvian President Pedro Castillo gave a fairly moderate speech in his first summit appearance since taking office, focusing on Peru’s status as one of the countries with the death toll from COVID- 19 highest in the world, which Castillo estimated at over 200,000.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a recorded message to the meeting that China will continue to provide assistance to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to the best of its ability, to help them defeat the virus at an early date. Chinese coronavirus vaccines have been used by some countries in the region.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/health-mexico-summits-united-states-coronavirus-pandemic-9cd2775848539f5479e8d5f4b8647618
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]