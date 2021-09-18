Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg unlikely to turn on his boss: Bloomberg





Longtime Donald Trump’s CFO is unlikely to turn on his former boss, Bloomberg reported. Allen Weisselberg, 74, has been indicted on 15 counts with the Trump Organization. Weisselberg would have believed he could get away with it lightly, even if he is doomed. Loading Something is loading.

Despite pressure from prosecutors, longtime Donald Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg is unlikely to turn on his boss, Bloomberg reported.

In July, Manhattan prosecutors indicted the Trump Organization and Weisselberg with 15 counts, including a scheme of fraud, conspiracy and robbery.

The organization and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.

The charges were the first to emerge from a three-year investigation into the former president’s business and its financial transactions.

While Weisselberg technically faces up to 15 years in prison, lawyers told Bloomberg the executive was more likely to be sentenced to one to two years in prison because of the amount of money involved and his lack of criminal record.

This means that prosecutors working for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance have limited bargaining power.

For months, Vance’s office tried to pressure Weisselberg to cooperate with them for their larger investigation into Donald Trump and his company.

Bloomberg reported that Weisselberg will be weighing his options and has likely decided to take the gamble that his sentence will be short even if he is convicted.

The 74-year-old has worked for the Trumps for most of his adult life, the outlet said. As a CFO, he earned $ 940,000 per year.

Turning on his former boss would mean losing a big paycheck and potentially exposing himself to legal action from creditors in the Trump Organization, Bloomberg reported.

Weissellberg has also been steadfastly loyal to Trump over the years.

“They’re like Batman and Robin,” Barry Weisselberg’s ex-wife Jennifer told The New York Times.

“They’re a team. They aren’t best friends. They don’t spend all of their time together, but the world has become so insular to Allen that he didn’t know anything else.”

In the July indictment, prosecutors said the Trump Organization and Weisselberg paid executives with perks like housing and cars to help them avoid income tax. Weisselberg personally did not pay taxes on $ 1.7 million of his income.

Although most of the benefits went to Weisselberg, his wife Hilary also got a Mercedes, Bloomberg said.

His son Barry would also have benefited from a rent-free apartment.

Bloomberg reported that Weisselberg’s family could be a pressure point for Vance, who could promise not to bring tax evasion charges against his relatives in return for his cooperation.

Conversely, Weisselberg’s family would likely suffer financial harm if he admitted his guilt, which could deter him from making a deal, the outlet said.

Following the indictment, Weisselberg was removed from his post as CFO of the Trump Organization but still works for the company.

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer and Donald Trump fixer who is serving a three-year prison sentence linked to his work for Trump, said Weisselberg was naive, believing the former president would back him.

“The idea that Donald Trump will take care of Allen or any member of the Weisselberg family is funny,” Cohen told Bloomberg.

“For him, going to jail, expecting Donald or the company to reciprocate upon his release and make sure his family is financially secure, is pure fantasy. Allen, of all, knows this best. than anyone. “

Weisselberg is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for the first time since his arraignment, Bloomberg said.

