Will oppose any move to make Sidhu CM a matter of national security, says Amarinder Singh





ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2021 9:20 PM IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): Capt Amarinder Singh, who resigned as chief minister of the Punjab on Saturday, made it clear that he would oppose any move to make the congressional leader of the state Navjot Singh Sidhu the ministerial head of the state congressional government and declared it to be a “disaster for the Punjab”. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Captain Amarinder Singh said Sidhu was not a magic word for Punjab. facing the chief minister, I will oppose him. Because it is a matter of national security, ”he said. The party’s central leadership appointed Sidhu as the head of the CCP in July after an internal crisis that saw lawmakers travel to Delhi and meet with an AICC committee. Amarinder Singh was apparently opposed to the appointment of Sidhu, his pet peeve, as head of the CCP. Tackling Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa were his friends. “And I know what kind of relationship he has with Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa are his friends,” he said. critical. Capt Amarinder Singh then called it “not a nice gesture” and “completely avoidable”. Pakistan. When you know the bigwigs at the top and we have a common border of about 600 km. It is a matter of national security. I will oppose him. I will not allow him to enter. I will oppose Sidhu if Congress makes him the face of chief minister for the good of my country, “Amarinder Singh said in the interview. Singh said Sidhu was” incompetent. “” Every day our jawans are killed in Kashmir. Do you think I will accept Sidhu? I know him. Something’s unstable about this man, I don’t know what it is. He’s an incompetent man. He was a minister in my cabinet and I had to remove him from the ministry. It was a very important department in my government. The man who cannot run a ministry, how can he run the whole state? His only goal is to become the chief minister, ”he said. Amarinder Singh said he called party leader Sonia Gandhi in the morning to let her know of his decision to step down. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/politics/will-oppose-any-move-to-make-sidhu-cm-it-is-matter-of-national-security-says-amarinder-singh20210918211959/

