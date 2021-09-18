Granderson: Mixing football with Trump’s big lie is Herschel Walker’s game plan





The great footballer Herschel Walker is running for the US Senate in Georgia.

I know this because his campaign has sent a constant stream of emails filled with football puns since he announced his candidacy in late August.

I can’t help but laugh every time I see things like Will you be one of my first recruits? and there’s too much at stake to sit on the sidelines. Even his campaign logo is loosely shaped like a soccer ball, as if Walker sees sticking with the sport as a bold political strategy, not an attempt to stop progressive black athletes from talking about things. that many conservative whites did not want to hear.

Yet, as comical as it is to see the Heisman Trophy winner relying on daddy’s jokes for fundraising, the reality is that a poll this week showed that over 75% of states’ GOP voters prefer Walker to the rest of the Republican field.

Voluntary word game.

Maybe the references to football are enough. Or maybe it has nothing to do with football and all about his nearly 40-year friendship with Donald Trump, who supported him. About 63% of Republicans still want the twice-impeached former president to lead the party. Lead them where it is not clear.

The Justice for J6 rally in Washington on Saturday turned out to be yet another failed attempt to rename violent insurgents as innocent victims. But the reason for the January 6 attack itself has lost none of its political power. That’s why Walkers’ relentless support for Trump, more than his past glory in football, is his best game.

Word game intended again.

This week, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) announced that he will not stand for re-election in 2022. He will not support Trump and his big lie that the election was stolen. Gonzalez, also a former NFL player, facing threats to his family and major challenges, has decided to retire from the game.

(Walkers are right, this play on words is addictive).

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for impeachment after the Capitol attack.

I don’t believe he can ever be president again, said Gonzalez, a former Ohio State Buckeye, adding that most of my political energy will be devoted to this specific goal.

(I’m not sure if Gonzalez meant the goal as a pun, but his rebuke of Trumpism is pretty clear.)

It’s also clear that with every Republican lawmaker who resigns or is censored for taking a stand against Trumpism, the more the Republican Party is aligning itself with the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill and our democracy.

Despite all the shameless emails dripping with cheesy sports references, Walker, who hasn’t lived in Georgia for decades and has a troubled past that includes accusations of pointing a gun at his ex-wife’s head, leads the Republicans because he supports Trump.

Not because he played football. After all, football hasn’t saved Gonzalez, who is retiring because he didn’t want to face Max Miller, a Trump-backed main challenger who served as his senior White House adviser. And even if Gonzalez managed to keep his seat, he would be a strange man in his own party, so what good is it?

It’s not a loss to Ohio or our country, Trump said of Gonzalez’s exit.

I wish it had been true. As a Michigan Wolverine fan, I am never a supporter of anything in the state of Ohio. But I’m disappointed to see Gonzalez leave under these circumstances because some things are more important than football.

