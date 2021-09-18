25 million jabs in one day did not go well with Oppn: PM Modi | Latest India News

States and Union territories such as Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Chandigarh and Lakshadweep have administered at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 to their entire population, with priority given to cities in strong tourist influx, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Saturday.

Speaking to health workers and vaccine recipients in Goa a day after India administered a record 25 million coronavirus disease vaccines, Prime Minister Modi also said the overwhelming response to the campaign vaccination on his birthday, September 17, had raised the fever of a political party.

India has given high priority to states with a potential tourism sector in the vaccination campaign. Himachal Pradesh and Goa are a few examples; (where) everyone has already had their first dose. Tourists can visit these places with a sense of security, Modi said.

Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Dadra & Nagar Haveli were not left out to vaccinate their populations, he added.

On August 29, the Himachal Pradesh government announced that it had covered its entire adult population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first state in the country to do so. According to the CoWin scorecard, it continues to lead the country in terms of key vaccination metrics, the population covered with at least one dose and the percentage of adults fully vaccinated. About 63.7% of all adults in the state are partially vaccinated, while 37.8% have been fully vaccinated.

Modi said the government has prioritized the country’s tourist destinations for its vaccination campaign to encourage international tourism.

It is very important that our tourist destinations reopen. When everyone in the hospitality industry, taxi drivers, vendors and traders are vaccinated, people will feel safe traveling to this destination, he said.

Earlier this week, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also announced that 100% of the population of Goa had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is a major step in the fight against Corona. Each Goa achievement that embodies the concept of Ek Bharat -Shreshth Bharat fills me with great joy, the prime minister said during the virtual interaction.

Modi said Goa has braved heavy rains, cyclones and flooding while keeping pace with vaccinations. He also praised healthcare workers for ensuring minimal wastage of vaccines.

Goa is one of the international tourist destinations where everyone is vaccinated, he added.

He said the spread of the virus has been reduced but people should not let their guard down. We should value the COVID-19 protocol as much as the vaccination, he said.

While discussing concerns about side effects of the vaccine when interacting with health workers, the Prime Minister said that I have heard of vaccine recipients developing side effects. However, for the first time, I saw that a political party developed a fever last night after India hit its vaccination record. Is there any logic in this?

The prime minister did not name any political parties, however, his comments came after top Congress leader P Chidambaram asked why the country had to wait until the prime minister’s birthday for the vaccination stage.

Happy and grateful that 2.5 crore of vaccination was administered yesterday. But why did we have to wait for the PM’s birthday? Suppose PM’s birthday is December 31, then would the 2.5 million vaccinations have been done only on the last day of the year? Vaccination is not like cutting a cake for a birthday, Chidambaram said in a tweet.

He also said: Immunization is a program, it is a process. It needs to be sped up every day, not peak on a birthday. Sobering thoughts: a) one third of the adult population has not yet received their FIRST dose. b) Only 21% were COMPLETELY vaccinated.

The former Union minister said the prime minister should celebrate his birthday every day, as BJP-led states happened on that day and vaccinated several times their daily average.

The states ruled by the BJP – UP, MP, Gujarat and Karnataka – occur on the Prime Minister’s birthday and vaccinate several times the daily average. The other days, they are non-performing states. I wish the prime minister celebrates his birthday every day, said Chidambaram

Shortly after Chidambarams tweet, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said: This pace is what our country needs.

With nearly 25 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered on Friday, India’s vaccination campaign nearly doubled its previous one-day record for doses delivered, in a major push towards the campaign of several states to score the Prime Minister’s birthday.

States across the country led largely by those led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were preparing for a record-breaking vaccination day as part of the three-week celebrations to mark the Prime Minister’s 71st birthday. The government of Bihar had announced that it would administer 3 million shots on Friday; Gujarat has targeted 3.5 million for the day; Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka said they were preparing for a mass vaccination campaign, and Uttar Pradesh launched a 20-day Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyaan.

According to Co-WIN data analyzed by HT, at least eight states in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand on Friday set new records for single day dose administration.

(With contributions from the agency)