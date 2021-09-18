Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan begins dialogue with Taliban, seeks inclusive government to ensure peace and stability





New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he had entered into dialogue with the Taliban to ensure an inclusive Afghan government made up of Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks.

It comes a day after members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization called for representation of all ethnic, religious and political groups in the new waiver.

The Taliban, after taking control of Afghanistan in mid-August, promised an “inclusive” government that represents the country’s complex ethnic makeup. However, there are no Hazara members and no women in the recently announced 33-member Interim Cabinet.

Speaking to Twitter, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote: “After meetings (meetings) in Dushanbe with the leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbors and in particular a long discussion with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, I have started a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government including the Tajiks. , Hazaras & Uzbeks ”.

“After 40 years of conflict, this inclusiveness will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but also of the region,” he added.

Imran Khan

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday, Imran Khan said that “the Taliban must keep the commitments made, especially for an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. It is vital for the stability of Afghanistan, ”the PTI news agency reported.

He stressed the importance of ensuring respect for rights while ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a haven for terrorists.

SCO leaders issued a joint statement on Friday at the end of the bloc’s annual summit in Tajikistan, where they expressed support for an independent, democratic and peaceful Afghanistan free from terrorism, war and drugs.

“Member States believe that it is essential to have an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with representatives of all ethnic, religious and political groups in Afghan society,” the joint statement, quoted by PTI, reads.

The statement apparently refers to the Taliban’s interim government which is currently dominated by prominent members of the insurgent group, including at least 14 members who are on the UN Security Council’s terrorism blacklist.

Pakistan’s involvement in Afghanistan

Pakistan is believed to have influence over the Taliban and played a key role in their peace talks with the United States that culminated in the 2020 Doha deal.

Pakistan’s involvement in the situation in Afghanistan gained further attention when its powerful intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rushed to Kabul on September 4 as the Taliban struggled to finalize and install a government. in Afghanistan.

A delegation of senior Pakistani officials led by the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) met with Taliban leaders.

The ISI chief’s trip was significant as it was the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

The previous Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani has often accused Pakistan of providing military aid to the Taliban, an allegation Islamabad denied.

Making rapid and unexpected advances, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan when it entered Kabul on August 15, two weeks before the full withdrawal of US troops which is expected to be completed by the end of the month after a costly war of two decades.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban stood at the gates of Kabul seeking a transition to power.

Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners have also sought asylum in different countries to escape the ultra-conservative Taliban regime, causing a worrying humanitarian crisis.

(With contributions from the agency)

