Global intelligence prompted New Zealand team to abandon Pakistan tour





Global intelligence alliance “Five Eyes” issued security threat that led to cancellation of New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan minutes before the launch of the first One-Day International (ODI) in Rawalpindi, the NZ Herald reported.

The Blackcaps left the series at the last minute citing unspecified security threats despite security assurances given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern.

The foreign team is due to leave the country via a chartered flight this evening.

The NZ Herald, citing foreign media, reported that the intelligence came from Five Eyes – an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The threat was deemed credible ahead of the match and led to phone calls between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and their Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) counterparts and Pakistani and New Zealand Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Jacinda Ardern” , he reported. .

Of the Rawalpindi police notice citing a threat to the tour issued earlier this week, the report said: and action must be taken.

“As is normal in situations like this, it is neither possible nor responsible to go into the details of the nature of these threats, but it was credible and should be taken seriously.

“We support the decision taken by NZ Cricket. They did so on the basis of security assessments, including by their own security advisers on the ground. There was a credible security threat and NZ Cricket responded appropriately.

“We are grateful to the Pakistani government for ensuring the safety of the team during their stay, and we appreciate how disappointing this decision is for the cricket community in Pakistan. However, the safety of the players must be paramount. Let’s continue to work closely with New Zealand. Cricket to support them as well as the players. “

Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed after announcement of the cancellation maintained New Zealand cricket team had canceled tour of the country due to international ‘conspiracy’ despite assurances Security Council of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Some forces wanted to make Pakistan a scapegoat after what happened in Afghanistan,” he told a press conference hours after the New Zealand cricket team canceled their tour .

However, the minister added that he would not name the conspirators.

Rashid said the New Zealand security official contacted the government to tell him there was a security threat to the tour.

“We even asked them to continue the tour without spectators but they refused.”

