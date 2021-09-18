Boris Johnson tells his mother to prepare for the Who Cares Wins award in his own terror when one of his children fell into a swimming pool

BORIS Johnson told the mother of a hero nominated for a Sun Bravery Award of her own terror when one of her children fell into a swimming pool.

The Prime Minister congratulated the brave eight-year-old Lucas Palmer after saving his brother from a fast-flowing river.

And he shared his own chilling story with Lucas’ proud mother Kate, 31.

She later said: He told me it was among the scariest times of his life.

He said it was many years ago when one of his children was little.

The Prime Minister praised Lucas for The Suns Who Cares Wins Awards, telling him: What an honor to meet you. Jumping into a river and saving your younger brother is an amazing thing to do.

Kate, a mother of three, told him how Louis-Arthur, two, slipped into the water behind their home near Rhymney, Caerphilly, in April 2020.

Kate jumped in but couldn’t get close enough, so Lucas, then seven, dived.

She told the Prime Minister: I was screaming, No, don’t come in, but he did. I fully understand why he did that.

She managed to push Louis-Arthur towards Lucas, who pulled him over the edge and transported him to safety.

Kate told the Prime Minister: Lucas was looking forward to meeting you all day. He told his manager that the only person he wanted to meet was you.

She later recounted how he was able to empathize with them, saying: For Boris, sharing this story shows he understands what it was for us. It was fantastic to meet him. It really made Lucas’ day.

He was meeting our nominees alongside Prince William at a special reception for our Who Cares Wins Awards at the Roundhouse in London on Tuesday night. The event rewards physicians, scientists and members of the public who display exceptional and selfless courage and airs tonight on Channel 4 at 7:30 p.m.

PM told William: It’s a fantastic event. Well done, Le Soleil. He also met nine-year-old Phoebe Sinclair, whose hero arm was created by Joel Gibbard, 31, and Samantha Payne, 30.

Their company, Open Bionics, was nominated for a Revolutionary Pioneer Award for Creating Lightweight Prosthetics for Amputees.

And the PM instantly recognized the pair during a Zoom meeting in April 2020.

He said: I remember we met before. You are from Bristol. Write to me afterwards and tell me how you are.

Samantha later said: I really didn’t expect him to remember us. He must meet so many people.

No10 declined to comment on the pool incident.

The Suns Who Cares Wins Awards, sponsored by The National Lottery, will air on Channel 4 and All 4 Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

