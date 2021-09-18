Connect with us

Excited by praise from PM Modi and CM Adityanath, UP Farmer grows dragon fruit in Barabanki

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat show, praised Harishchandra, a farmer who grew chia seeds, considered a super food, on the soil of Barabanki district in the Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appreciated Harishchandra’s hard work in cultivating a foreign culture with his own resources without any help from the government.

Months later, Harishchandra, excited by the good words of the PM and CM, opened a new path for farmers in the state by growing dragon fruit in the Amseruwa village of Barabanki where one kg of fruit of the dragon is now sold for Rs 350.

At the initiative of the Chief Minister, the Department of Horticulture decided to grant a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers for the cultivation of dragon fruit.

The government hopes that farmers in the state will now take an interest in growing this superfood. Agronomist Sanjeev Kumar said dragon fruit is cultivated on a commercial scale in many countries, including Southeast Asia, the United States of America, the Caribbean and Australia.

Due to the use of the fruit as medicine and other properties, the government of Gujarat named this fruit – Kamalam. In addition to Calcium, Magnesium and Iron. Dragon fruit also contains vitamins “C” and “A”. Dragon fruit, also known in common parlance as the pitaya fruit, is mainly eaten in Mexico and Central Asia. The taste of the fruit is very similar to watermelon. The plant looks like a hawthorn, the stem of which is soft, it needs support for its growth. Besides being eaten raw, the fruits are also used in the form of salads, jams, jellies and juices. It can be produced in most areas of the state as a profitable new crop.

The fruit is also known to be an immunity booster. It is effective in controlling and preventing sugar.

Harishchandra retired from the military as an artillery colonel in 2015. He said that after his retirement he purchased three acres of land in the Amseruwa village of Siddaur, in the block of Haidergarh tehsil from Barabanki.

The cultivation of chia seeds, green apple, red apple, dragon food, buckwheat, and many varieties of potatoes began on this land. For the first time in November of last year, chia seed was grown on half an acre of land.

It is originally a culture of Mexico but its culture is more popular in China. In America it is widely cultivated for food. It is used to make desserts like laddus, rice, halwa, kheer. These tiny seeds are white, brown and black considered a very good source of energy. It contains many nutrients, which makes their demand very high.

Based on these qualities of Chia and her demand, the Prime Minister said that her cultivation will not only increase Harishchandra’s income, but also contribute to a self-sufficient India.

Harishchandra says he planted 2,000 seedlings on an acre lot. The dragon fruit plants planted three years ago spent Rs 5-6 lakh to plant them, now the fruits have come out and people only come to buy this fruit after coming back from the farm.

Harishchandra said that the yield of dragon fruit can bring in Rs 15 lakh rupees every year. Now they plan to grow it on a larger area this year. Harishchandra, who has earned a name for agriculture by getting new experiences, said growing dragon fruit can be effective in increasing farmers’ incomes. Once planted, the plant bears fruit for 30 years, he said.

