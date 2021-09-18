Physicist criticizes Imran Khan’s government for Talibanization of education





On Tuesday September 14, Pakistani nuclear physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy attacked the government of Imran Khan for the systematic “Talibanization” of the country’s education system, notably through the publication of textbooks as part of the Single National Program (SNC) .

Hoodbhoy made the remarks on ‘G for Gharidah’, which aired on News One on Tuesday. About 8 minutes from the start of the show, the nuclear physicist said, “I saw books, where the girls and their mothers were shown fully covered and sitting on the floor. When such girls see women not “covered” in this way elsewhere, she will think it is wrongdoing on the part of the woman. “

Pakistani textbook depicts women sitting on the floor in hijabs, while men sit on a couch in a western loft

Pervez Hoodbhoy strongly condemned the nefarious intentions of the Federal Government of Pakistan. He added: “This is a gross attempt at sexist stereotypes, and the point is to show that a woman’s place is within the four walls of the house. It is an attempt to Talibanize education. They are trying to turn Pakistan into Afghanistan under the government of Imran Khan. “

(Video Courtesy: Youtube / News One) Nuclear Physicist Reveals Growing Islamization, Hijab Imposition, and Restricted Female Student Participation

About 22 minutes into the program, Hoodbhoy shared his experience as a physics professor at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAD). He said, “I started teaching at QAD in 1973. 47 years ago at university it was hard to find a girl wearing a burqa. Today, the burqa and the hijab have become commonplace. You won’t find a normal girl anymore. When these girls are sitting in classrooms, wrapped in the burqa and the hijab, their activity and responsiveness decrease considerably ”.

“Most of the time, it’s hard to even notice if they’re even in classrooms. Previously, women’s participation in class discussions was still low, but now it is non-existent, ”he added. The nuclear physicist did not mince words while making a clear distinction between “normal girls” and those dressed in burqas and hijabs. He also highlighted how a forced conservative dress code restricts not only individual freedom, but also a woman’s ability to freely ask and resolve questions.

Presenter wears hijab to protest Pervez Hoodbhoy’s comments

Following Pervez Hoodbhoy’s comments on News One, Samaa TV host Kiran Naz decided to create a live television drama by quoting it out of context. Naz, who never appeared on the show in a hijab or burqa, began to advocate for “Islamic cultural practice”. She further asserted that women who “choose” to wear the burqa or hijab are not “abnormal” in any way.

Well done my daughter for putting this man in his place. Unbelievable that a man of Pervez Hoodbhoys’ stature could make such outrageous comments against those who wear the hijab. He needs treatment. #Pervezhoodbhoy pic.twitter.com/IpumFUGCYq

Lubna U Rifat (@lubnaurifat) September 16, 2021

While dismissing the nuclear physicist’s comments, the Samaa TV host donned a hijab during the live broadcast and continued with the rest of the program.

Read- Pakistani news anchor says women must wear hijab to make Pakistan more powerful, later claims it was satire

