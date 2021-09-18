Saudi Foreign Minister to Meet Prime Minister Modi, EAM Jaishankar; likely to discuss the Afghan crisis





Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, whose diplomacy has played an important role since the Taliban’s dramatic takeover in Afghanistan, is expected to visit India. The senior diplomat will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday evening for a three-day visit. It was reportedly his first visit to New Delhi after the Afghan crisis and would likely focus on providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. According to his schedule, the senior Saudi diplomat would meet his Indian counterpart SJaishankar on September 19 at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Subsequently, Al Saud would chair a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20. In August, Jaishankar also had bilateral talks with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Foreign Minister will also discuss the role of Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey in diplomatic relations with the Islamic Emirates. Notably, the trio were involved with the Taliban regime in declaring the extremist group as the “rightful ruler” of the war-torn country. Although Qatar has implicated its planes in the evacuation of desperate Afghans from the war-torn country, garnering massive applause from international communities, experts believe their involvement would not help the country in the long run. Earlier this month, Islamabad also sent a commercial flight to Afghanistan to rescue people. On the other hand, Qatar has taken control of technical operations in Kabul. Earlier this week, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who arrived in Kabul, also landed at Kabul airport to meet with Taliban leaders. Experts also believe that other stakeholders are holding back from recognizing the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan; on the other hand, Pakistan is in a hurry to recognize as best it can and to revive the guardian “Islamic Emirate”. Therefore, international strategists believe that the visit of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would pave the way for a fruitful discussion of conditions in Afghanistan. Dramatic Taliban takeover Meanwhile, a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the nation’s capital, Kabul, on August 15, leaving the population in tatters. On August 26, five days before the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed more than 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked to Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US servicemen were also killed. Since then, several international organizations have worked tirelessly to help Afghans under the Taliban regime. With contributions from ANI Image: Twitter / @ FaisalbinFarhan / @ DrSJaishankar

