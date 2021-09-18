Boris Johnson accused of taking a casual approach to national security





B oris Johnson has been accused of taking a more relaxed approach to UK national security, with MPs warning the Whitehall machine was unable to cope with more than one major crisis at a time. The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy, made up of high-ranking MPs and peers, said the fall of Afghanistan had shown that the current system was not up to the task. In a very critical report, the commission said that the lack of preparation for the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan can only be described as a systemic failure. This is a retrograde step that suggests a more relaxed approach to national security READ MORE The NSC was originally established in 2010 by David Cameron with weekly meetings bringing together senior ministers and defense and intelligence chiefs chaired by the Prime Minister. However, the committee said that a review by National Security Advisor Sir Stephen Lovegrove of its operation in the future would result in Mr Johnson chairing only around half of its meetings. Even more worryingly, NSC’s new model risks becoming a halfway house: it is neither a slower-paced forum to address the most fundamental issues facing the UK’s national security, nor a weekly meeting of top ministers convened and negotiated by the prime minister to tackle the most pressing issues, according to the report. It is the Prime Minister’s personal investment of time and authority that gives credibility to the NSC and its intergovernmental structures. Yet under the new system, the Prime Minister will spend around 65% less time in NSC meetings than under the previous practice of weekly meetings when Parliament is in session. In our initial assessment, therefore, this is a retrograde step that suggests a more casual approach to national security. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.7074%"/> Dame Margaret Beckett said government needs to get national security under control (PA) / PA Media The report said there was already a troubling lack of clarity on the role and remits of the NSC, with witnesses describing a loose and unstructured intergovernmental approach, with weak oversight of the center and unclear prioritization of risks. When the Covid crisis erupted, its structures were quickly abandoned in favor of ad hoc arrangements and improvisations, which the committee said was a serious mistake. He said that when the Afghan crisis erupted over the summer, it showed the government was unable to prepare for and respond to two national security crises simultaneously. With an expert witness warning of a one in six chance of an existential catastrophe over the next 100 years, from extreme climate change scenarios to nuclear conflict, the committee said there was an urgent need for reform. The chairman of the committee, former Foreign Minister Dame Margaret Beckett, said: The interest of the National Security Council is that it is supposed to prepare and act according to a long-term view of our risks to national security. He should be above the hustle and bustle of daily concerns. But when two events, the Covid-19 pandemic and Afghanistan, once again demonstrated what a dangerous world we live in now, the weaknesses in the structures of the National Security Council were exposed. I pay tribute to the medical and military personnel and government officials who have worked so hard to respond to these two most recent crises. But their courageous efforts cannot mask the fundamental need for the center of government to master national security planning. A government spokesperson said the national security mechanism was being strengthened following the government’s comprehensive review of foreign and defense policy earlier this year. The Prime Minister is clear that the government’s first duty is to ensure the safety of the British people, which he is absolutely determined to ensure, the spokesperson said. The Prime Minister and his government have just concluded a unique trilateral defense agreement with Australia and the United States. The national security mechanism is strengthened in response to the integrated review as well as to events such as Covid and Afghanistan, if necessary.

