Chidambaram says “I wish Prime Minister Modi celebrates his birthday every day” as India hits 2.5 cr





As India recorded its highest number of daily vaccinations on Friday, Congressman P Chidambaram pointed out that BJP-led states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka were vaccinating several times the average. daily. Claiming that the other days, these states were “non-performing”, he would have liked Prime Minister Modi to celebrate his birthday every day. India recorded 2.5 crore doses of the vaccine on September 17, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71. Chidambaram: “I wished the PM celebrated his birthday” The BJP has ruled that the UP, MP, Guj & Kar states occur on the PM’s birthday and vaccinate several times the daily average. The other days, they are non-performing states. I wish the PM celebrates his birthday every day. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2021 In retaliation, BJP chief IT officer Amit Malviya tweeted: “Well, at the end of the day BJP-governed states work, regardless of the motivation. But here’s a simpler option – why not not ask congressional governments to play as well? There aren’t many anyway. They can pick a day and assume it’s Sonia Gandhis birthday. “ Well, at the end of the day, states governed by the BJP perform well, regardless of the motivation. But here’s a simpler option – why not ask Congressional governments to act as well? There aren’t many anyway. They can choose a day and assume it is Sonia Gandhis birthday. How does that sound? Ready for this? https://t.co/9SCyhM6kQS Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 18, 2021 India administers blows of 2.5 crore Setting a new record, India administered more than 2.5 doses of basic vaccines on Friday (September 17th), marking the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to CoWIN chief RS Sharma, India delivered 700 vaccines per second, 50,000 vaccinations per minute on Friday. In total, India has administered over 79 crore vaccine doses to date. Before crossing the 2 crore vaccination threshold, India had twice reached the 1 crore vaccination threshold. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, RS Sharma said, “We are so proud of the country’s accomplishments. Our doctors, health workers, people on the ground, officials and state governments, everyone has stepped up their efforts. It shows that if India decides to do something, it can do it. This is an important step. Vaccination is one of the most powerful weapons in the fight against COVID. Sharma added that India was on the verge of entering into bilateral agreements to facilitate travel for Indians using vaccination certificates generated by CoWIN. India has exceeded the average daily COVID vaccination rate of 18 major countries. The 18 countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan and Russia, have administered 8.54 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine together while India alone has administered 8, 54 million doses. India has 3,40,639 active cases, 3,26,322,222 recovered cases and 4,445,229 deaths. The total number of cases in India stands at 3,34,17,390.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/chidambaram-says-wish-pm-modi-celebrates-his-bday-everyday-as-india-clocks-2-dot-5-cr-jabs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos