[POPULER TREN] 3 signs of a snake entering the house

KOMPAS.com – Signs of a snake entering the house should be watched, especially at the start of the dry season.

Some of the signs are the appearance of mysterious sounds that were not known before, including noises in the attic or the roof of the house, and the appearance of remains of snakeskin or snakeskin.

The news of 3 signs of snakes entering the house became one of the widely read news on the Tren site from Saturday (9/18/2021) to Sunday (9/9/2021) morning.

Another widely followed piece of news is the story of a 15-year-old Unair medical student.

For more details, here are the most trending news:

1. A sign that a snake has entered the house

There are a number of factors that influence the snakes in your home.

Among them in search of food or shelter, snakes can creep into the house. This usually happens during the dry season.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail

Some signs of snakes entering the house are the appearance of mysterious sounds that were not previously known, including noises in the attic or the roof of the house, and the appearance of residual snake droppings or skin from the house. snake.

One way to avoid this is to make sure that there are no open openings in your home that a snake could potentially enter, such as windows, doors, vents, or plumbing.

Read more here:

3 signs that a snake is entering the house