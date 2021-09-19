PM Modi meets with senior officials on implementation | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all Indian government secretaries on Saturday for three hours and urged them to work together and implement political decisions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Flanked by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra, Prime Minister Modi heard from some senior government secretaries while giving them a pep talk on the need for delivery and faster implementation. But it was not without his usual repartee.

After the meeting continued for more than two and a half hours, the prime minister jokingly told key IAS officers in attendance that he was used to long meetings and hoped they didn’t mind. The Prime Minister spoke for half an hour before opening the meeting for senior officials to speak.

Before the coronavirus hit the country in January 2019, the prime minister also held meetings with all secretaries in the past to get feedback from policy implementers. It is understood that several secretaries gave ideas, some new, while the newly appointed secretaries met the Prime Minister face to face. However, it was quite evident that the obstacles to the implementation of government policies remained, as did the speed of execution.

At one point, the Prime Minister jokingly told senior officials that since they knew the problems and the solutions and had a vision for the future, the problem for him lay in the implementation of policies.

The fundamental objective of the exercise was to energize the bureaucracy so that it becomes results-oriented and not process-oriented.