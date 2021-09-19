SCO to play bigger role in regional and international affairs, Chinese FM says





Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday expressed hope that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will advance cooperation in various fields with a broader scope, broader reach and a deeper level, while playing a larger and more constructive role in international affairs. “The growth of the SCO family demonstrates the strong appeal of SCO cooperation concepts,” Wang said in an interview about the results and the importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s participation in the 21st meeting of the SCO. Council of Heads of State of the SCO by video. link Friday. The meeting launched procedures to admit Iran as a member state of the SCO, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar as new dialogue partners. It is believed that the SCO will continue to uphold the spirit of Shanghai, develop friendly ties and promote cooperation with other countries and international organizations, while advancing the building of a closer community with a common future. and opening a new development chapter for the OCS, he said. Noting that Xi’s speech at the summit summarized the SCO’s development experiences over the past two decades and outlined China’s proposals for the organization’s future, Wang said it shows that China , as a founding member, attaches importance to the development of the SCO and leads it. Leaders attending the summit praised China’s proposals and agreed to deepen cooperation in various fields, forge ahead in a new cooperative journey with the SCO, and seek new developments. , he said, adding that the outcome of the summit would also promote the future development of the SCO. than regional and global peace and stability. Wang called for upholding the spirit of Shanghai to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, to seek common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, to promote pragmatic cooperation as well as openness and integration, to stimulate interactions and mutual learning, and upholding equity and justice. The summit approved a recommended joint action plan from 2021 to 2023 to eliminate the negative economic and social effects of COVID-19, showing the confidence and determination of member states to jointly fight the pandemic and promote common development, did he declare. The summit also approved several documents on the fight against the three forces (terrorism, separatism and extremism), the fight against narcotics and the guarantee of international information security. In terms of pragmatic cooperation, the summit approved cooperation documents on green economy and food security, and decided to establish the mechanism for the meeting of industry and energy ministers of member states, according to Wang. The summit issued a statement on strengthening cooperation in technology and innovation, which was proposed by China, approved cooperation documents on environmental protection, culture, tourism and youth, and praised China’s hosting of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. “This shows the common aspiration of the SCO member states to ensure that the results of the development of the organization benefit the people more,” Wang said.

