Boris Johnson accused of having a “relaxed” approach to British national security by senior MPs | Politics News

Boris Johnson has been accused of having a “more laid-back” approach to UK national security in a highly critical MPs report claiming the government is unable to cope with more than one major crisis at a time.

The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy, which is made up of senior MPs and peers, said the fall of Afghanistan revealed that the current system was “unsuitable for the task”.

In the report, they said the lack of preparation for the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan could “only be described as a systematic failure.”

Report says NSC structures were quickly abandoned when COVID crisis erupted



He also said reforms to the National Security Council (NSC) would mean Mr. Johnson Reduce the time spent leading meetings by about two-thirds.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron created the NSC in 2010, with weekly meetings of senior ministers and defense and intelligence chiefs.

The committee said a review of the functioning of the NSC, by National Security Advisor Sir Stephen Lovegrove, found Mr Johnson would only chair about half of its meetings in the future.

He described the move as “a retrograde step that suggests a more relaxed approach to national security,” which would put the NSC in danger of becoming a “halfway house.”

“This is neither a slower-paced forum to address the most fundamental issues facing the UK’s national security, nor a weekly meeting of senior ministers – convened and negotiated by the Prime Minister – to tackle to the most pressing issues, ”the report said.

Government accused of being unable to manage two national security crises simultaneously



The report said there was a “troubling lack of clarity” on the role and remit of the NSC, with witnesses describing “a loose and unstructured intergovernmental approach, with weak oversight of the center and unclear prioritization of risks “.

He noted that its structures were quickly abandoned in favor of “ad hoc arrangements and improvisation” when the COVID-19 crisis erupted – a decision the committee called a “serious mistake.”

He said when the crisis in Afghanistan hit over the summer, the government was “unable to prepare for and respond to two national security crises simultaneously.”

An expert witness warned of a one in six chance of an “existential catastrophe” in the next 100 years – from extreme scenarios from climate change to nuclear conflict.

The committee wrote that there was an urgent need for reform.

Dame Margaret Beckett, chairman of the committee and former foreign minister, said: “The interest of the National Security Council is that it is supposed to prepare and act according to a long-term view of our risks to the world. national security. above the hustle and bustle of daily worries.

“But when two events – the COVID-19 pandemic and Afghanistan – once again demonstrated what a dangerous world we now live in, weaknesses in the structures of the National Security Council were exposed.”

PM insisted on Raab vacation as Kabul fell



She continued: “I pay tribute to the medical and military personnel and officials who have worked so hard to respond to these two most recent crises.

“But their courageous efforts cannot mask the fundamental need for the center of government to master national security planning.”

A government spokesperson said the national security mechanism was being strengthened following its integrated foreign and defense policy review earlier this year.

“The Prime Minister is clear that the first duty of the government is to ensure the security of the British people, which he is absolutely determined to ensure,” said the spokesperson.

“The Prime Minister and his government have just agreed a single trilateral defense agreement with Australia and the United States.

“The national security mechanism is strengthened in response to the integrated review as well as events such as COVID and Afghanistan, if necessary. “