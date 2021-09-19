Politics
Boris Johnson accused of having a “relaxed” approach to British national security by senior MPs | Politics News
Boris Johnson has been accused of having a “more laid-back” approach to UK national security in a highly critical MPs report claiming the government is unable to cope with more than one major crisis at a time.
The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy, which is made up of senior MPs and peers, said the fall of Afghanistan revealed that the current system was “unsuitable for the task”.
In the report, they said the lack of preparation for the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan could “only be described as a systematic failure.”
He also said reforms to the National Security Council (NSC) would mean Mr. Johnson Reduce the time spent leading meetings by about two-thirds.
Former Prime Minister David Cameron created the NSC in 2010, with weekly meetings of senior ministers and defense and intelligence chiefs.
The committee said a review of the functioning of the NSC, by National Security Advisor Sir Stephen Lovegrove, found Mr Johnson would only chair about half of its meetings in the future.
He described the move as “a retrograde step that suggests a more relaxed approach to national security,” which would put the NSC in danger of becoming a “halfway house.”
“This is neither a slower-paced forum to address the most fundamental issues facing the UK’s national security, nor a weekly meeting of senior ministers – convened and negotiated by the Prime Minister – to tackle to the most pressing issues, ”the report said.
The report said there was a “troubling lack of clarity” on the role and remit of the NSC, with witnesses describing “a loose and unstructured intergovernmental approach, with weak oversight of the center and unclear prioritization of risks “.
He noted that its structures were quickly abandoned in favor of “ad hoc arrangements and improvisation” when the COVID-19 crisis erupted – a decision the committee called a “serious mistake.”
He said when the crisis in Afghanistan hit over the summer, the government was “unable to prepare for and respond to two national security crises simultaneously.”
Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer
An expert witness warned of a one in six chance of an “existential catastrophe” in the next 100 years – from extreme scenarios from climate change to nuclear conflict.
The committee wrote that there was an urgent need for reform.
Dame Margaret Beckett, chairman of the committee and former foreign minister, said: “The interest of the National Security Council is that it is supposed to prepare and act according to a long-term view of our risks to the world. national security. above the hustle and bustle of daily worries.
“But when two events – the COVID-19 pandemic and Afghanistan – once again demonstrated what a dangerous world we now live in, weaknesses in the structures of the National Security Council were exposed.”
She continued: “I pay tribute to the medical and military personnel and officials who have worked so hard to respond to these two most recent crises.
“But their courageous efforts cannot mask the fundamental need for the center of government to master national security planning.”
A government spokesperson said the national security mechanism was being strengthened following its integrated foreign and defense policy review earlier this year.
“The Prime Minister is clear that the first duty of the government is to ensure the security of the British people, which he is absolutely determined to ensure,” said the spokesperson.
“The Prime Minister and his government have just agreed a single trilateral defense agreement with Australia and the United States.
“The national security mechanism is strengthened in response to the integrated review as well as events such as COVID and Afghanistan, if necessary. “
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-accused-of-having-a-casual-approach-to-britains-national-security-by-senior-mps-12411803
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]