Low turnout and low drama for jailed pro-Trump rioters





Our hearts and minds are with those so unjustly persecuted in connection with the January 6 protest over the rigged presidential election, he said. On top of everything else, it has conclusively proven that we are a two tier justice system. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!

Make justice

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger faced his first major hurdle as a senior official in a mismanaged and unprepared department until January 6. In addition to erecting the fence, the force called in several law enforcement entities. , including officers from the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Montgomery County, Maryland, and Arlington County, Virginia Police Departments. the demonstration.

Ahead of the rally, a Capitol Police intelligence assessment noted that the force and other law enforcement agencies have increasingly uncovered violent online chatter about the protest.

A thread on the far-right 4chan site showed calls for justice against local Jews and corrupt officials. Additionally, he said the protest should be used as a way to participate in acts of violence against local Jewish centers and liberal churches while law enforcement is distracted. Another comment from the thread says, I’ll be there with my AR15 even though legally I can’t have one f *** les Demonrats.

Nine members of Congress were invited to attend the rally, but none showed up. Guests were: Republicans Ted Cruz from Texas, Tommy Tuberville from Alabama and Mike Lee from Utah; and GOP representatives Louie Gohmert of Texas, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

