Objective of the Modi government to ensure that development reaches and covers all families in the country: HM Amit Shah





In Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government’s goal under Modi is to bring smiles to the faces of all the poor, to feed every hungry person, to providing jobs for all unemployed and ensuring that development touches and covers every family in the country. Mr. Shah was addressing today the inauguration program of the second phase of Ujjwala Yojana in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He freed 5 lakhs of gas connections for poor families in Madhya Pradesh and also symbolically provided free gas connections to 5 women. In his speech, Mr. Shah further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly for the goal of a self-sufficient India. To achieve this goal, he designed such policies that would improve the standard of living of the poor. Among the social assistance programs, flagship programs such as the opening of 60 Jan Dhan, Ayushman Bharat accounts, which house all the poor, electricity and water in every household are predominant. He said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to achieve comprehensive and inclusive development of 130 crore people and this will be achieved very soon. Addressing the program virtually from Delhi, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said the Ujjwala program target will be implemented in 38 districts in Madhya Pradesh where LPG penetration is less than 90%. In Jabalpur, Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameshwar Teli said that in the second phase of the Ujjwala program, families who migrated for the first time were also included in the list of beneficiaries. They will no longer need to submit the lease or any certificate to get the connection. Earlier, addressing the Balidan Diwas celebrations held in memory of martyrs Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah, Interior Minister Amit Shah announced that tribal museums would be set up across the country to preserve the legacy of tribal freedom fighters. He said that for this 9 museums were designed at a cost of around 200 crore. A museum will be built in the districts of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Manipur, Mizoram and Chhindwara of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and many Union ministers attended the program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsonair.com/2021/09/18/goal-of-modi-govt-to-ensure-that-development-touches-covers-every-family-in-country-hm-amit-shah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos