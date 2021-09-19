Turkey criticizes EU Med group joint statement





Turkey criticized a joint statement adopted by Southern European (MED9) member countries of the European Union (EU) after a summit Thursday opposing its actions towards EU member states, Cyprus and Greece, Cumhuriyet reported Saturday. Their sections on the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and irregular migration are biased, visionless and out of touch with reality, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Tanju Bilgi said. We call on the EU countries that signed the aforementioned declaration to abandon their one-sided and one-sided position, which they followed blindly by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration under the guise of solidarity, he added in a statement. written response to a question on the joint statement. At the summit, held Thursday in the Greek capital Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Turkey must stop its illegal actions against Cyprus and Greece. Our fundamental priority is security and stability under international law and the Convention on the Law of the Sea, he told the Greek daily Kathimerini. reported. This also applies to Turkey, which must drop illegal actions against Cyprus and Greece. Turkey’s actions, he added, are yet another factor that underlines the need for Europe’s strategic autonomy, and also underlines it as a necessary goal. He also said that the joint summit declaration is also clear regarding hybrid threats, in this case the instrumentalization of the issue of migrants, which is acquiring a special dimension due to recent developments in Afghanistan. We will not allow the recurrence of the phenomenon of uncontrolled migratory flows that we experienced in 2015, he said, referring to the massive influx of Syrian refugees from Turkey to Europe. Greece and Turkey oppose any massive influx of refugees from Afghanistan, following the rapid takeover of that country by the Taliban in August. The two countries are erecting barriers along their respective international borders with Iran and Turkey to stem any further influx of refugees from the east. Mitsotakis on Friday described Turkey as an important partner in tackling any new migration challenges Europe may face. He also called for a common policy in Europe to solve this problem. Mitsotakis discussed the issue by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month. I have had a very open discussion with President Erdogan, and I think we agree that it is important to keep potential refugees and migrants as close as possible to their countries of origin, he said, Reuters reported. He added that it made sense for the EU to support Turkey on this issue. Greece and Turkey have held exploratory talks to resolve their decades-old maritime border dispute, although they have made little progress to date. We’ve had this difference for 40 years, Mitsotakis said. Let’s try to pick up where we started through the exploratory talks and if we can’t agree, agree on a framework that will make a difference before the International Court in The Hague, and we will respect the decision of the Court. There is only one model, and that is international law, he said.

