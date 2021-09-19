Milley’s actions were an attempted coup against Trump: Goodwin





In the continuing war for truth, the good have gone to fight with a lone pea shooter against disbelievers who have an army. To be precise, this is the military of the United States of America.

Its leader is the latest to be exposed while trying to delegitimize Donald Trump’s presidency.

First of all, it was the FBI, CIA, media, academia and others that crossed the line to political activism, and now we have clear evidence that the most senior man in the Pentagon also succumbed to the siren song of power. It turns out that the country’s most admired public institution is run by people with very dirty hands.

The reprehensible actions of General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, take the cake of daring and arrogance.

Milley admitted that, at the end of Trump’s tenure, he made the calls reported in a forthcoming book, which included a promise to his Chinese counterpart that he would alert China to any planned attack by America. His argument that the calls were routine and made to reassure both allies and adversaries in this matter in order to ensure strategic stability underscores his grave fault.

These decisions and actions exceed his level of pay, but Milley never told his superiors what he was doing. But he reportedly told his senior staff that only he could give final approval to a nuclear strike. A separate report says he warned aides about the problems of Trump supporters, saying it was the guys with the guns.

Notably, not a single military officer gave the alert.

Clearly, it was an attempted coup. Milley, in a fit of vexation over the conduct of presidents after the election, reversed the chain of command. A duly elected civilian would no longer be at the top.

A general entrusted with enormous responsibilities has become a thug, usurping the president’s power and making himself commander-in-chief.

Milleys’ actions are the latest manifestation of a disease that has led the leaders of many important institutions to turn their hatred for Trump into a license to break restrictions, norms and even laws.

The first objective was to prevent him from being president, and then to sabotage his administration with anonymous leaks of classified information and false accusations. Milley took the next logical step in trying to seize the power to declare war.

The model is unlike anything seen in modern times and perhaps never in American history.

Milley claimed he promised his Chinese military counterpart that he would alert China to any potential attack from the United States.AP Photo / Kevin Wolf

This was the advice of William Barr, Trump’s second attorney general, who launched a Justice Department investigation into spying on Trump during the 2016 campaign and the subsequent weakening of his White House.

This investigation is led by John Durham, whom Barr has appointed a special adviser, meaning he would outlive the administration. This has happened, although the results have so far been insignificant given the scale of the scandal and the number of senior officials involved.

In more than two years, Durham has filed lawsuits against just two people. Both have been important, but no clear legal connection has been made to the larger plot, particularly the effort to use the secret FISA court and other agencies to tip the election to Hillary Clinton. .

Last week illustrated the huge mismatch between the laborious Durham probe and the uncontrolled willpower on the other side, as evidenced by Milley.

Special advocate accused Democratic attorney Michael Sussmann of lying to the FBI when he tried to steer the agency into what he claimed was cyber proof of a Russian bank’s links to the campaign Trump. When asked who his client was, Sussmann reportedly replied that he did not have one, when in fact his law firm, Perkins Coie, worked for the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Attorney Michael Sussmann has been indicted by Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation Perkins Coie

Sussmann’s advice quickly became news among the flexible media eager to help Clinton, and she herself touted the supposed connection to the Russian bank. In the end, there weren’t any there, but the blow to Trump was typical of 2016.

Michael Steele’s fraudulent case was also funded by Clinton via Perkins Coie and turned over to the FBI in an attempt to create an angle of collusion with Russia. It was and still is the dirtiest dirty trick in modern politics.

Likewise, the charge against Sussmann shows that he floated another Russian angle towards the FBI. There was no truth either way.

Sussmann denies the charge, but the indictment says he billed the Clinton campaign for its repeated efforts to promote the Russian bank scam, so a lawsuit would be instructive.

Earlier, Durham indicted former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to lying about a watch warrant application during the attempted espionage of Carter Page, a Trump associate. The Clinesmiths’ punishment was only a year of probation.

While the media mostly relegates the Durham cases to side shows, Milley is treated as a hero by many on the left. Not surprisingly, Joe Biden expressed his confidence in himself despite his dance with betrayal.

And why not? Milleys’ supporters, including Biden, were all for blocking Trump or removing him from office, by hook or by crook. Recall that Biden attended an infamous White House meeting in January 2017 where the FBI spy investigation was discussed.

The taint was so obvious that Susan Rice wrote a notorious note two weeks later, on Trump’s inauguration day, claiming that Barack Obama had insisted that the Trump investigation be led by the book.

If this were true, the last minute note on file would not have been necessary.

It is no coincidence that Rice is now Bidens’ main national adviser.

As we have known for some time, the plot to portray Trump as a Russian agent began when it appeared he was a good bet to secure the GOP nomination. It involved the White House, major parts of the Justice Department, and intelligence agencies in an effort coordinated with the Clinton campaign.

It’s not entirely true that everyone involved got away with it. FBI Director James Comey was sacked by Trump, and his team of dirty cops, including Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, were kicked out in disgrace.

Yet not a single one of the dozens of people exposed in the corruption effort has received punishment commensurate with their abuse of power and the militarization of federal agencies for partisan purposes. In fact, some have been rewarded, with the odious Comey getting a big book deal and giving concerts at prestigious colleges.

No doubt this record has Milley relishing her prospects. It certainly won’t hurt that he has previously aligned himself with the far left in supporting the teaching of critical race theory at West Point, telling Congress: I want to understand white rage. And I am white.

As for the never-ending catastrophe in Afghanistan, including the drone strike that killed 10 innocent civilians, including seven children, Milley has little to say.

It won’t hurt him. By resisting Trump and giving credit to anti-white racism, he has already ticked the required progressive boxes.

And isn’t that what matters most?

