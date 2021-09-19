Only a Liberal Democrat push can oust Boris Johnson from No 10, Ed Davey to say at party conference





Only a wave of Liberal Democrats at the heart of the Conservatives can remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street, Ed Davey will say at the party conference. Following the resounding by-election victory in Chesham and Amersham, the Lib Dem leader will ignore low poll scores to insist his party holds the key to the upcoming general election outcome. Sir Ed will also call for more help for caregivers, parents and small businesses, when he delivers his first speech to a live audience since winning the leadership 13 months ago. And it will demand stronger British leadership on the climate emergency, with a ban on new oil, gas and coal companies from the London Stock Exchange. The conference, mostly online, also called for a five-point health data charter, to define key tests to determine whether data sharing is in the interest of the public and the NHS. And he demanded both sanctions and a boycott of the Winter Olympics against China for its treatment of the Uyghur minority, widely condemned as genocide. In June, the Lib Dems dealt Boris Johnson a severe blow by overthrowing a majority of 16,000 in the true blues of Chesham and Amersham, raising questions about the foundations of his blue wall. Make no mistake: the electoral calculation is clear. These Tories can only be defeated next time if we Liberal Democrats get Tory seats, Sir Ed will say at a rally of 100 in London. Boris Johnson will stay in Downing Street unless he is kicked out. This is why our victory at Chesham and Amersham was so important. We have shown against all odds that even in the deepest and bluest of Buckinghamshire the Tories can be beaten. And we have shown that the Liberal Democrats are the ones who do it. On climate action, the leader will say: The UK should be the world leader in climate action, with a radically new approach. To move billions of dollars, yen, euros and pounds from fossil fuels to renewables. With due regard to the powerful fossil fuel companies and the powerful in the City of London. Ban on new oil, gas and coal companies from the London Stock Exchange. Stop the flow of money from your pension funds to the dirty industries of the past. As we host the global climate talks in Glasgow, we should prevent London from hosting global investments in fossil fuels. Sir Ed is using the conference to stress his anti-Tory stance, vowing never to help put Mr Johnson back to No 10. He also ruled out a formal alliance with Labor or the Greens, but the traditional policy of equidistance between the two major parties is well and truly over. The leader said he was genuinely stunned by the number of people who said they would not vote for the Tories before Johnson left, at the gates of Chesham and Amersham.

