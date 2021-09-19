Trump considered repainting his own plane to look what I think Air Force One should look like, according to the book





Former President Donald Trump considered repainting his own Boeing 757 to resemble his proposed design for the Air Force’s new presidential aircraft, a new book by Washington Post writers Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveals.

In their next book, Peril, MM. Woodward and Costa report that Mr. Trump considered repainting his 30-year-old airliner in the red, white and blue livery he wanted the Air Force to use on the modified 747-800 aircraft it is purchasing. to be used as a presidential means of transportation, in part to taunt President Joe Biden.

I am thinking of having it repainted in red, white and blue. Like Air Force One, what I think Air Force One should look like, Mr Trump said, according to a copy of the book obtained by The Independent ahead of its September 21 release date.

Former presidents plan to replace the iconic light blue and white livery adopted in the 1960s by then-first lady Jacqueline Kennedy with a design that Democratic lawmakers attempted to prevent the Army from l air to use its design on the new aircraft, which was purchased from Boeing during Mr. Trump’s presidency and is currently undergoing modifications for use in the Air Force’s VIP fleet.

During his run for the White House in 2016, his black, red and gold plane was often used as a backdrop for election rallies held at airports, and he used the Air Force’s VIP plane in the same way. during his failed re-election campaign.

In May, the twice-indicted ex-president said in a statement that his plane was undergoing major repairs and upgrades after being idle at a New York-area airport for most of its time. mandate.

It is now fully restored and updated and will be put back into service before the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a service facility in Louisiana for job completion, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a whole new paint job, Trump said, adding that the plane will be better than ever, and used again at next rallies!

Since leaving office, the former president has relied on a much smaller aircraft, a Cessna Citation X, for his air travel needs. But according to MM. Woodward and Costa, the former president is investing millions of dollars in the refurbishment of his decades-old airliner because he believes Air Force One’s look (or at least his take on what Air Force looks like) One should look like) has become part of his brand.

I don’t do the business jet thing, Mr Trump reportedly said. I’m not going to appear in a little Gulfstream like a fucking CEO.

