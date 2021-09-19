Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modis during a vaccination campaign in Bengaluru, in the main districts of Belagavi | Bangalore News





People line up for jabs in the city on Saturday BENGALURU (Reuters) – The state capital and Belagavi became the first two districts in the country to administer Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, when a mega campaign was staged across the country on the anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modis.

More than 4 lakh jabs were given in Bengaluru (BBMP limits) and more than 2.5 lakh in Belagavi, according to data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is a big confidence booster for Belagavi, who struggled to increase coverage in the early days due to vaccine supply issues.

Ballari district, which has recorded the highest number of online medical consultations in the state under a central scheme, is in 10th place in the vaccination campaign. He administered over 1.5 lakh jabs. Figures are up to date until 7.45am on Saturday; the data is always updated as there was huge traffic on Friday. Other districts / regions that have performed well are East Champaran, Surat Corporation, West Godavari, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore and Ahmedabad Corporation.

Belagavi deputy commissioner MG Hiremath told STOI that the district has set a goal of reaching 3 lakh doses. Although we were unable to meet the target, we were second in the country on Friday, a remarkable achievement, he said. He stressed that this would not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of health, revenue, rural development and other local departments.

District immunization officer IP Gadad said vaccinations were very close to 3 lakh on Friday. The actual number of doses is 2.9 lakh, which has not been updated. He said the district administration has appealed to all licensed doctors to speed up the process.

The DC began patrolling at 7 a.m. and stayed in the field until 7 p.m.

Jagadish HL, head of health for Ballari district, said injections had been given in 938 centers. In rural areas, staff were dispatched a day earlier to ensure the journey started on time. He said the final data was still being uploaded and the numbers were over 2 lakh. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

