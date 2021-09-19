PM sets out India’s policy in Afghanistan





The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the SCO summit. It happened sooner rather than later. According to reliable sources, a few days ago a fight took place at the presidential palace in Kabul.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar considered that a balanced and non-fanatic Taliban leader had apparently been physically attacked by a member of the Haqqani network. Senior Taliban officials are deliberating on the formation of a cabinet. Mullah Baradar favored an inclusive cabinet, which would also include the non-Taliban. This was not acceptable to Khalilul Rahaman Haqqani. He hit Mullah Baradar. The respective bodyguards had a shootout. Fortunately, Mullah Baradar was not injured. He soon left for Kandahar to meet the spiritual leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhundzada.

Before emphasizing the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ virtual speech to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, I will mention what President Xi Jinping said. He stressed that the SCO should help a smooth transition in Afghanistan and ensure the establishment of an inclusive government.

He also spoke out against terrorism, separation and extremism. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization includes India, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan is an observer.

He stressed: We, the SCO Member States, need to coordinate (put in place) to take full advantage of platforms such as the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, and facilitate a smooth transition into Afghanistan. We, the SCO, must encourage Afghanistan to establish a broad political framework, adopt moderate domestic and foreign policies Resolutely combat terrorism. With all due respect to the Chinese leader, I do not think the Taliban government would be able to implement any of the three eminently wise suggestions. They have no idea how to govern or conduct foreign policy and domestic administration. Asking terrorists to fight terrorism decisively is like expecting a crocodile to fight another non-existent crocodile. The Taliban are the terrorists.

Finally, Xi Jinping proposed that the SCO countries pursue common, comprehensive and cooperative action, and take strong measures against terrorism, separatism, including the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan. If I may say so, he confuses hope and reality. Joint action by the SCO is highly unlikely. The United States will be the spoiler.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Russian government supports a United Nations conference on Afghanistan and the world should consider unfreezing Afghan assets.

The Security Council met to discuss Afghanistan. The result solution emerged. The United Nations General Assembly is a noisy jamboree, where serious and sustained discussions are rare.

Now let’s move on to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and India’s approach to the crisis there. He was addressing a joint meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTU). The Prime Minister was talking about Delhi. Foreign Minister S. Jayashankar was in Dushanbe, at the head of the Indian delegation.

The Prime Minister made the following remarks. The change in Afghanistan was not inclusive and took place without negotiation. The SCO should have strict and common standards for dealing with terrorism. No tolerance for terrorism or its export from Afghanistan. The challenge is growing radicalism.

Among India’s main concerns were Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The Prime Minister called for the protection of women and minorities. He listed four serious problems. The spread of terrorist and extremist ideologies if instability persists in Afghanistan, the possibility of an uncontrolled flow of drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking and the serious humanitarian crisis in this war-torn country. Questions were raised about the acceptability of the new regime. It is therefore essential that the world community decides on the recognition of the new regime in a thoughtful and collective manner.

The 20th anniversary of the COS is a good occasion to reflect on the future of the COS. I believe that the biggest challenges in the region are related to peace, security and the trust deficit and the root cause of these problems is radicalism.

The country now knows precisely what India’s Afghan policy is. The Prime Minister has cleared the diplomatic fog.

