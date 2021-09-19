Imran orders end of unauthorized official protocol





ISLAMABAD: Unauthorized protocol is being extended to various private individuals and lawless officials by federal and provincial ministries, departments and agencies at airports in Pakistan, official communication reveals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered such a protocol to be immediately halted, failing which the head of the relevant department or agency will be held accountable and prosecuted accordingly.

At his request, his secretary Muhammad Azam Khan sent a letter, a copy of which is available from The News, to all relevant ministries, departments and agencies, with the leadership ensuring strict compliance with the Prime Minister’s orders.

The communication indicates that it was noted with great concern that the protocol was extended to various government officials and individuals who are not entitled to it at airports in Pakistan.

These services, he said, are provided formally and informally by different delegated agencies at airports. This is not only discriminatory and creates discontent among ordinary travelers, but also runs counter to the government’s stated policy to curb VIP culture in the country, he said.

The letter says the Prime Minister has ordered all relevant federal and provincial government ministries / departments / agencies to ensure that the practice of extending the unauthorized protocol to government officials and other private individuals ceases immediately. .

Only state guests, senior government ministers and VVIPs, as reported by the government, will be entitled to protocol at airports, according to the communication.

An official familiar with the details of the official protocol told The News that there is no term like VVIP in the company’s rules. Only the VIP is defined there, he said.

He said the letter mentioned that senior ministers [of the federal and provincial governments] were entitled to protocol at airports. This limits the number of these officials to a few. However, all cabinet members are equal by the rules, he said, adding that top ministers were not defined by the letter.

In some cases, the federal and provincial governments have designated certain ministers as senior cabinet members. The letter creates confusion over who is a high-ranking minister and who is not, the official said.

He explained that the protocol was intended only for the pageantry, otherwise it does not involve too many facilities. The most that a person gets at a given protocol is that they, if coming or going from abroad, do not have to queue to get their passport stamped and do not have to wait to collect his luggage. All of this is done by the protocol staff.

At various airports around the world, mainly in advanced countries, there is a charge for obtaining certain facilities. Those who take advantage can also have free coffee and can use special lounges. The Pakistani government has not introduced such fees.

Among other departments, officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Airport Security Force, the police, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Foundation for Employment in overseas, Central Health Establishment, Customs, Pakistan International Airlines, Immigration Protectorate, Special Branch of Police and Intelligence Agencies are deployed. at airports. Some of them have appointed protocol officers whose only job is to receive and accompany officials whose orders are given by their bosses.

The official said that each federal and provincial minister invariably has their staff present at the airport when they travel. The CAA allows entry into the airport for protocol officers if they produce an authorization letter from their ministries, he said.

In July of this year, it was officially declared that Imran Khan took seriously the extraordinary protocol granted to members of the federal cabinet and public figures and ordered that it be reduced to avoid any public inconvenience.

An informed official said the move came after a newly sworn-in minister of state obtained an elaborate protocol during his visit to his hometown following his induction into the cabinet. He was provided with detailed security coverage and vehicle traffic stopped at signals to let his cavalcade pass, he said.

This kind of ostentatious display came to the Prime Minister’s attention after a video went viral on social media and he published the new directive.

It was also subsequently stated that the prime minister was concerned about the strict security protocol of the chief ministers and governors. He also once questioned President Arif Alvi’s security protocol when the latter arrived in parliament and was received by him.

The security and protocol of ministers must be reduced and reassessed as necessary, Imran Khan told his cabinet colleagues.

In a tweet, he said he was also looking at the protocol and security available to ministers, governors and chief ministers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and would decide how we can minimize spending and save. end to public inconvenience. The federal cabinet would present a comprehensive policy in this regard next week. We will end the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm people.

