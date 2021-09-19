PM Modi is set to tour the US this week for Quad; key bilateral meetings on the anvil, India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States this week with a focus on a number of bilateral events, the first in-person Quad Summit and his address to the United Nations General Assembly. The visit is in addition to the already high-level visits PM Modi has undertaken to the United States so far in September 2014, September 2015, 2016, June 2017 and September 2019. The first stop on the direct visit to the United States will be Washington which will see three key bilateral events with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden since the new administration took office in the United States in January. The two leaders have spoken three times and were present together at two key virtual meetings: the Biden climate change summit on April 22 and the virtual Quad meeting on March 12. Prime Minister Modi spoke with President-elect Biden on November 17, 2020 to congratulate him on his victory in the US presidential elections. It was followed by a conversation on February 8 and April 26, 2021 on the strategic partnership and cooperation against COVID-19. On Friday, the long-awaited Quad meeting – India, US, Australia and Japan will take place. This is the first in-person Quad meeting and the results are eagerly awaited. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said last week: “The Prime Minister will attend the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit in Washington on September 24 … while the Prime Minister is in Washington, he will have bilateral exchanges with President Biden and other Quad leaders. “. He will be in New York on Saturday for his address to the United Nations General Assembly and will hold bilateral exchanges on the sidelines with various countries. This will be his fourth address to the body since 2014. He addressed the body three times earlier – in 2014, when he proposed Yoga Day which has grown year on year, followed by 2019 and 2020. His 2020 address to the global body was virtual. The theme of this year’s general debate is “Building resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting human rights and revitalizing the United Nations”. High-level week opens in New York on Tuesday with President Biden speaking there on day one. India and the United States are engaged in several areas. In October, the two will hold a 2 + 2 dialogue between the US foreign and defense ministers. The alternate dialogue between the two countries and India has such a format for talks with all partner countries of Quad and Russia. Since the Biden administration took office, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken have both visited India. John Kerry, the US climate envoy, made two visits, the latest being last week in New Delhi.

