WATCH NOW: Anti-maskers, Trump supporters stage ‘rally for freedom’ at Crown Point | State





CROWN POINT About 200 men, women and children took to the streets on Saturday to protest COVID-19 prevention measures and to display their continued loyalty to Donald Trump.

Participants in the “Rally for Freedom” lined the streets surrounding the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point for about two hours, carrying dozens of flags, banners and handwritten signs displaying their support or opposition to a wide variety of issues.

Face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19? “Tyranny.” The COVID-19 vaccine? “Nazi science.” COVID-19 itself? “The latest variant of COVID is called communism. ” Facts? “Don’t drink the Kool-Aid.”

Many in the unmasked crowd proudly touted their unvaccinated status on placards and T-shirts, and seemed indifferent to the presence of many children under the age of 12 (many playing on the old courthouse lawn) who currently cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At the same time, there was widespread exuberance for former Republican President Donald Trump, even though Trump routinely takes credit for accelerating the development of COVID-19 vaccines, rally attendees falsely insisted on it. so that they cannot be trusted.

Several people on the east side of the old courthouse were holding flagpoles with large flags inscribed with “Trump 2020”, “Trump 2024”, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump” and “F – – Biden, “profanely referring to the current Democratic President of the United States, Joe Biden.

A woman with a megaphone alternately announced “God loves you” and “Trump loves you” to people attempting to patronize businesses in the courthouse plaza.

WATCH NOW: East Chicago School Nurses Sing COVID-19 Prevention Song

The gathering did not have a formal program or speakers. But there was still a lot of noise as rally participants repeatedly urged motorists passing cars and trucks to show their support by honking their horns and motorcyclists to speed up their engines.

Every now and then, drivers heading north on Main Street would put their middle fingers out the window. In response, the rally crowd shouted “USA, USA, USA” until the vehicle passed Clark Street.

It is unlikely that anyone was convinced by the protest, as most of the other people in the square were just trying to eat lunch outside the restaurants despite the cacophony of people screaming, car horns and motorbike engines going. were pulling.

Ron Vitoux, of Lowell, shook his head as he watched people carry Trump flags across the street from his seat on a motorcycle in the alley adjacent to the Provecho Latin Provisions restaurant.

“All this wasted energy. People voted, I don’t know what they don’t understand,” Vitoux said. “But it’s America, I guess. They have the right to speak.”

Crown Point’s Matt Shipanik boldly wore a face mask as he walked up and down Main Street in front of spectators to ‘people watch’.

“It’s Indiana, so it’s kind of what I expected,” Shipanik said. “But I think it’s disappointing to see people so crazy about progress and trying to get to the other end of this pandemic.”

“Everyone should do their part,” he added.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Coastal Cruise with Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit

According to the Indiana Department of Health, a total of 62,690 Lake County residents have been infected with COVID-19 since March 17, 2020, and 1,087 Lake County residents have died from the virus in over the past 18 months.

There are currently 232 people hospitalized in northwest Indiana with COVID-19 and almost all recent cases of the virus in the region are the most contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, state data shows. .

People aged 12 and over can protect themselves from the coronavirus by getting a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine at just about any retail pharmacy, health clinic, or hospital in Northwestern Ontario. ‘Indiana.

A complete list of the state’s 1,089 free vaccination sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Gallery: The region celebrates the 20th anniversary of September 11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pdclarion.com/news/state/watch-now-anti-maskers-trump-supporters-hold-rally-for-freedom-in-crown-point/article_56250c23-caf1-52f2-9a68-f45ad3497e82.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos