Afghan survivors of stray US drone strike seek investigation





A survivor of a U.S. drone strike that killed 10 family members on Saturday demanded that those responsible be punished and said Washington’s apology was not enough.

The family are also asking for financial compensation and resettlement in the United States or another country deemed safe, said Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was among those killed in the August 29 strike.

That day, an infernal American missile hit the car that Ahmadi’s brother, Zemerai, had just parked in the driveway of the Ahmadi family compound as the children ran to greet him. A total of 10 family members, including seven children, were killed in the strike.

U.S. Marine General Frank McKenzie, chief of the U.S. Central Command, on Friday called the strike a tragic error and said innocent civilians were indeed killed in the attack.

The US military initially defended the strike, saying it targeted an ISIS group facilitator “and disrupted the militants’ ability to carry out attacks during the chaotic final phase of the US troop withdrawal and from Afghanistan at the end of last month.

Read also: Imran Khan says he initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government

Discrepancies between the military representation of the strike and the findings on the ground quickly emerged. The Associated Press and other news outlets have reported that the driver of the targeted vehicle was a long-time employee of a US aid organization. There was no sign of a significant secondary explosion, despite the Pentagon’s claim that the vehicle contained explosives.

The drone strike follows a devastating suicide bombing by IS, a Taliban rival, that killed 169 Afghans and 13 US servicemen at one of the gates of Kabul airport in late August. By this time, large numbers of Afghans, desperate to flee the Taliban, had invaded the gates of the airport in the hope of taking part in the evacuation flights.

McKenzie apologized for the mistake and said the United States was considering paying reparations to the families of the victims.

Emal Ahmadi told the AP on Saturday that he wanted the United States to investigate the perpetrator of the drone fire and punish those responsible.

This is not enough to excuse us, said Ahmadi, who heard about the US apology from friends in America. The United States should find the person who did this. “

Ahmadi said he was relieved that an apology was offered and that the family members he lost were recognized as innocent victims, but that it will not bring them back. He said he was frustrated the family had never received a call from US officials, despite repeated requests.

He looked exhausted as he sat in front of the charred ruins of his brother’s car.

In the days leading up to the Pentagon apology, family accounts, documents from colleagues seen by the PA, and the scene at the family home where Zemerai’s car was hit by the missile all strongly contradicted the accounts of the American army.

Instead, they painted a picture of a family who had worked for the Americans and were trying to get visas for the United States, fearing for their lives under the Taliban.

Zemerai Ahmadi was the breadwinner and took care of his three brothers, including Emal, and their children.

Now I am then the one responsible for my whole family and I am unemployed, said Emal Ahmadi. The situation is not good, Ahmadi said of life under the Taliban.

International aid groups and the United Nations have warned of a looming humanitarian crisis that could push most Afghans below the poverty line.

McKenzie said the decision to strike a white Toyota Corolla sedan, after following it for about eight hours, was made with a sincere belief based on a standard of reasonable certainty that it posed an imminent threat to U.S. forces at Kabul airport. The car reportedly carried explosives in its trunk, he said.

But Ahmadi wondered how the family home could have been mistaken for an Islamic State hideout.

The United States can see everywhere, ”he said of the capabilities of American drones. They can see that there were innocent children by the car and in the car. Whoever did this should be punished. It’s not fair, he added.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/international/afghan-survivors-of-errant-us-drone-strike-seek-probe-1031949.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos