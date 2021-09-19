Servile sycophancy and enforced obedience rarely help political leaders to raise their stature.





On the Prime Minister’s birthday last week, every major newspaper in the country ran full-page ads praising him. The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Uttar Pradesh led the charge and praised his vision and achievements. The wife of a former BJP chief minister in Maharashtra made her personal contribution by posting a song in Praise Modis on Instagram which she sang with the uninhibited devotion usually reserved for the gods. What surprised (and worried) me was that the big private news channels sounded like Doordarshan of old in their own obedience to Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday. The Prime Minister approves of genuflection and sycophancy, otherwise it would not happen. Especially not the media, whose fundamental purpose is to play watchdog and not poodle.

The problem with sycophancy is that it does more harm than good to the leaders who encourage it. Next week, the Prime Minister will travel to the United States for his first visit there since this Hi, Modi! event in Houston, just after winning his second term and there was euphoria in the air. Not just among the Indians overseas, who planned this assembly, but in the world at large. There was then a consensus on the fact that India would recover economically and become a major player at the global level. If not equal to China, at least on track to get there. Much has changed since then, and Modi has seen that this time around India is not seen as this beacon of democracy and hopes it was then. Modis devotees like to blame the calamitous second wave of Covid for everything that went wrong, but India’s image decline began long before that date. On the contrary, Covid put an end to the protests sweeping the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which was seen by millions of Muslims as deliberately discriminatory. When the Home Secretary repeated ad nauseam that this was the first step towards setting up a National Register of Citizens (NRC) that would not recognize those who could not prove that they were Indians, he sounded the alarm. Millions of Muslims, like millions of other Indians, do not have documents proving their citizenship. If there was any doubt that Modis’ second term agenda was going to make life difficult for Muslims, it was when Covid was first blamed on this congregation of Tablighi maulanas that met in Delhi for an event which had the written permission of the Home Ministry. Many foreign Muslims who came to attend this Islamic congregation spent months in prison for reasons so fragile that Indian courts have passed severe restrictions on the officials who arrested them. When a government is seen as openly discriminating against a minority, its image suffers severely. After the CAA came the hunt for dissident journalists and activists, and it continues to this day. It is therefore not surprising that international democracy watchdogs have begun to speak of India as partially free and as an illiberal democracy. Personally, I did not understand why the Prime Minister did not speak out against those responsible for the degradation of India’s democratic credentials. But last week when Modis’ favorite chief minister made this abba jaan comment, I began to see a sinister method in the plot. It’s no secret that top BJP leaders believe the only way to win the election is to consolidate the Hindu vote by targeting Muslims. And now the most important of all state elections is getting closer and closer. It comes after a summer when the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh displayed grave incompetence at the height of the second wave of Covid. Yogi Adityanath continued to deny that desperate people were forced to lay their dead in the Ganges or bury them in shallow graves on its banks, but these are images that have been deeply etched in the minds of the public. If that wasn’t enough for Yogi, there was this dengue epidemic in which nearly a hundred people, including many children, died. He once again revealed the fragility of health services in a state that Yogi says, with the backing of the prime minister, has changed under his rule. When it comes to propaganda, Yogi Adityanath is ahead of Modi. It is difficult to turn on the television or open a newspaper or magazine without being bombarded with advertisements touting the great strides Uttar Pradesh has made since Yogi became Chief Minister. Personally, I don’t remember a state election in which so much money was spent on propaganda and advertising. We will know in a few months whether this colossal and costly exercise of trying to hide the truth under a thick blanket of lies has worked. For now, the important thing is for the Prime Minister to convince the leaders he will meet on his first major overseas visit in two years that Indian democracy is still as vibrant and strong as ever. He would have an easier job if investigative agencies working directly under him spent less time prosecuting dissidents like Harsh Mander and disobedient digital media platforms that are only trying to do their job. Servile sycophancy and enforced obedience rarely help political leaders to raise their stature.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/pm-narendra-modi-birthday-instagram-media-7518174/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos