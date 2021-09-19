Politics
Boris Johnson must beware of another winter of discontent over inflation, debt and union demands
It was Larry Lamb who first used Shakespeare’s expression to express the sense of economic and political stagnation in 1970s Britain.
The legendary editor of The Sun has declared a winter of discontent a headline that has come to define an era.
Fast forward 40 years and there are clear signs that were once again heading for a time of 1970s-style economic and political calculation.
As inflation skyrockets and public debt escalates, society becomes increasingly restless.
Buyers and businesses regularly complain about shortages, a memory from my youth.
Increasingly rigid unions demand higher wages, just like in the 1970s
There are geopolitical echoes too, as Britain redefines its relations with Europe and America stages a humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, rather than Vietnam.
The big difference is that today we have a Prime Minister on a winning streak having won an election, staged Brexit and led the country through a pandemic.
In the 1970s, leadership weakness culminated in a time of deep public unrest, in the midst of a widespread strike, growing economic chaos, and a breakdown of vital public services.
Voters’ outrage peaked in the winter of 1978/79, captured by Lamb as he wielded Shakespeare’s great phrase.
With Labor then in power and we have just witnessed a once-in-a-century pandemic, the parallels today are striking.
Just as the 1970s were marked by skyrocketing inflation, the pressures on prices are once again fierce. In August, the consumer price index was 3.2% higher than a year ago, as inflation hit a nine-year high.
Food prices rose 1.1% in August, the largest monthly increase since 2008.
Gasoline cost an average of 134.6 pence per liter last month, an eight-year high.
Price pressures
The Bank of England now admits that inflation could reach 4% in the coming months.
Many independent forecasters forecast at least five percent by the end of the year.
Once inflation is at such levels, soaring prices can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, as in the 1970s.
When the input costs of firms start to rise, they increase consumer prices in anticipation, so that they are not the losers.
This supply chain inflation is now widespread, with input prices up 10% in July from a year ago and 11% in August.
As inflation rises this fall, if wages don’t keep pace, and for many, workers will get angry.
High inflation can also shake up businesses, which in turn stop investing, hurting jobs and growth.
The result is stagflation (inflation plus stagnation), another expression that evokes the 1970s.
Today’s inflation partly reflects the lockdown, as previously closed producers rebound.
But that doesn’t mean it won’t persist. Global shipping problems and shortages of semiconductors and other components are driving continued pricing pressures.
Inflation is also driven by wage increases, which will not be reversed.
The average wage climbed as much as 8.3 percent from May to July, but wage increases are a double-edged sword.
An increase in the wages of one person is an increase in the payroll of another, which companies pass on to consumers. This drives up inflation and increases the cost of living.
The UK now has over a million vacancies, which also portends future inflation as companies struggle to recruit workers, especially in manufacturing, hospitality and transport.
In the 1970s, unions were often militant and covered more than half of the workforce, compared to less than a quarter today.
During the lockdown, however, the medical and teacher unions became increasingly strident.
Over the past year, millions of patients have been denied in-person appointments, leaving countless life-threatening illnesses undiagnosed.
Now, as the horror of the NHS record waiting list of over five million people becomes apparent, doctors’ unions are still resisting a face-to-face return to normalcy.
Some teachers’ unions, addicted to zero-Covid fanaticism and determined to shame the government, could yet upset a third consecutive school year.
Policy reset
If that happens, today’s white-collar union activists could spark as much public outrage as their blue-collar counterparts of the 1970s.
As the nights approach, two big questions weigh on the British economy.
While overall unemployment remains low, many of the 1.5 million workers still on leave could lose their jobs when the program ends this month.
Unemployment could skyrocket again this winter. Another throwback to the 1970s.
Then there is the issue of broader economic stability, as this Conservative government oversees large-scale money printing while racking up budget deficits that make Labor ministers of yesteryear look like role models of virtue.
It was public outrage in the late 1970s that sparked a radical political reset, embodied by Margaret Thatcher.
Boris Johnson is clearly more popular than Sunny Jim Callaghan ever was.
And there are encouraging signs that this is a government that will take the necessary steps to ease the harsh winter weather ahead.
The reshuffle of premiers has refreshed the Cabinet with new energy and ideas to face difficult challenges.
If a PM has what it takes to overcome these obstacles, it’s BoJo.
But he should remember how suddenly the economic wind can turn and the patience of voters can crack.
