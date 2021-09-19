Rep Matt Gaetz suggested Nicki Minaj should be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024





Left: Donald Trump; Right: Nicki Minaj Left: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert, File; Right: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, dossier

Representative Matt Gaetz in a tweet suggested that Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj run for office together in 2024.

Minaj during this week tweeted skeptical remarks about COVID-19 vaccines.

The remarks led to an anti-vaccine protest and criticism from prominent figures like Joy Reid.

Representative Matt Gaetz suggested on Friday that Nicki Minaj should be former President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024.

Gaetz was responding to a Daily Beast article that said Minaj publicly shared the phone numbers of two reporters investigating his claim that a person had swollen testicles after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“My cousin in Trinidad will not get the vaccine because his friend received it and became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was a few weeks away from getting married, now the girl has called off the wedding. So pray over it. and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, you’re not being bullied, ”Minaj tweeted.

“Trump / Minaj 2024,” Gaetz tweeted in response to Beast’s article reporting his claim.

Earlier this week, Minaj revealed that she was not yet vaccinated against the coronavirus. She said she would not attend the Met Gala as vaccinations were required at the event.

“They want you to get the Met shot. If I get the Met shot, it won’t be. It’ll be after I’ve done enough research. I’m working on it now. While waiting for my loves, be careful.Wear the mask with 2 strings that tighten your head and face, ”Minaj wrote.

Immediately thereafter, she received an intense reaction from leading figures, including MSNBC host Joy Reid, who lambasted her for using her platform with nearly 23 million followers to amplify skepticism about vis-à-vis vaccines.

“You have this platform. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you have this, that people are listening to you,” Reid said. “And they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease that they must not die from, oh my god, as a fan , as a hip-hop fan, as someone who is your fan, I’m so sad you did this. “

Fox News host Tucker Carlson invited her to speak on his show.

The country’s top coronavirus expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, also responded, saying there is no evidence that vaccines cause reproductive problems.

Despite efforts by health officials like Fauci to allay concerns about coronavirus vaccines, Minaj with his tweets galvanized a significant anti-vaxxer impact.

Earlier this week, for example, anti-vaccines protested outside the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, where they chanted “down with the CDC, Fauci me lies.” There, a masked man told the crowd, “Nicki Minaj said I’m not going to take your vaccine,” according to a video from the event.

