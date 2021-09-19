Crucial polio campaign – Journal





THE nationwide immunization campaign which began on Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is described by experts as crucial to sustaining progress towards polio eradication in the country. With only one case of wild poliovirus reported in the country so far this year, up from 84 in 2020, and a marked decrease in detection of the virus in environmental samples from 55% to 12%, the continued efforts of the national program to polio fight seem to be showing results. However, with the high transmission season approaching, experts say this window of opportunity is crucial to double current vaccination efforts and reach as many children as possible, especially newborns and infants. . In the other three provinces, the vaccination campaign will begin on September 20. More than 290,000 Sehat Tahaffuz workers will go door-to-door across the country to immunize approximately 40 million children under five. A laudable initiative taken in this campaign is the administration of extra doses of vitamin A to children, in addition to the polio drops. Experts involved in the national program say this measure was taken because nearly 50% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency which makes them vulnerable to diseases such as measles, night blindness, diarrhea and pneumonia.

Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries where the polio virus is still endemic. In view of the precarious situation in Afghanistan, the authorities must give high priority to the goal of rapidly eradicating polio in order to minimize the risks of cross-border transmission of the virus. Prime Minister Imran Khan is aware of the situation, as indicated by his meeting with deputy commissioners of 20 high-risk districts to personally call on them to step up their polio efforts. Despite the progress made so far in eradicating polio, it is essential that authorities ensure that the current vaccination campaign meets all of its objectives while taking measures to monitor cross-border movements and strengthen security. health workers in high risk areas.

Posted in Dawn, le 19 September 2021

