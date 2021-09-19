Kratom quits drugs, West Kalimantan governor to write to Jokowi

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Governor of West KalimantanSutarmidji plans to write to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Related Daun Kratomwhich has been viral lately because it is considered to be similar to drugs.

This letter follows Sutarmidji by addressing the sustainability of millions of kratom trees in West Kalimantan.

“I have collected all the data, later I will write to him, he will say later, maybe the DPR will remember-backup this, “said Sutarmidji, quoted by Antara, Sunday (9/19).

Before writing to the head of state, he said he had indeed spoken to the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, about the kratom leaves. The reason is that the leaf issue going viral is currently threatening kratom leaf extermination.

In fact, this factory is a major export product of Kapuas Hulu Regency in West Kalimantan. This factory has even become a source of income for 115,000 farming families in the district.

Meanwhile, a total of 200,000 farming families in West Kalimantan depend on this commodity. In addition, this plant grows a lot in the areas of Betung Karibun and Lake Sentaru which, according to him, have been designated the lungs of the world by UNESCO.

“Imagine tens of millions of kratom trees if they are cut down, who wants to be responsible. There is a lot of kratom out there, isn’t that bald that’s the lungs of the world”, a- he declared.

In contrast, according to him, kratom leaves do not have side effects in the form of hallucinations when used as drugs, such as marijuana. However, he still invites the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) if you want to ban the use of kratom leaves because they are considered to have addictive substances like drugs in 2023.

“They say kratom is four times more addictive than marijuana, but I said people who use kraton don’t hallucinate while using marijuana must hallucinate, even people’s urine. who consume kratom is not necessarily positive, ”he explained.

The problem of kratom leaves seen as drug-like has spread throughout the United States. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging that restrictions on the use of this herb can be extended as there are still 43 U.S. states that legalize this herb.

The FDA assesses that this plant contains compounds in the form of opioids that can trigger addiction to death. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the plant, which bears the Latin name Mitragyna speciosa, is known as a herbaceous plant.

“I take kratom and have no problems or side effects. These leaves can also help increase stamina,” Faisal Perdana said, as AFP reports.

Here are the facts about kratom leaves. First, this plant belongs to the coffee or Rubiaceae family. Usually it grows in the tropics with leaves larger than an adult palm, and the tree can reach 4 to 16 meters.

Second, this leaf is often used to treat opioid addiction, relieve pain, overcome anxiety, and is able to stimulate brain receptors such as morphine, but the side effects are milder. Third, how to consume it can be dried and then brewed like tea or made into capsules.

Fourth, several countries in Southeast Asia use kratom leaves as medicinal plants, such as herbs and other traditional medical ingredients.

Fifth, a number of scientists believe that kratom leaves have positive benefits, but so far very few studies have looked at the overall safety and side effects of the leaves.

