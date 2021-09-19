Government will not consult with Shehbaz on NAB chief – Pakistan





LAHORE: Although the non-extendable four-year term of National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal ends early next month, Prime Minister Imran Khan is unwilling to consult with opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of a new head of the anti-transplant watchdog as he (Sharif) is accused in corruption references filed against him by the NAB.

The government has decided in principle not to consult opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on the appointment of the NAB chairman given that he (Sharif) is accused in several corruption cases filed by the office (in the audit courts ), Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn on Saturday. .

Fawad says opposition leader charged in office cases

How can the Prime Minister consult an accused NAB on this matter? the minister asked and added that the government was weighing other legal options for the appointment of the NAB chairman.

When asked if the government is considering extending the tenure of retired judge Javed Iqbal or re-appointing him, Mr Chaudhry said: I neither deny nor confirm it.

Last month, Prime Minister Khan wrote a letter to Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of members to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). Mr Sharif responded to it on Friday by proposing six names for the vacant posts in the ECP.

Under the NAB Ordinance, the Prime Minister must consult with the Leader of the Opposition for the appointment of the NAB Chairman.

The ordinance reads: There will be a chairman of the NAB who will be appointed by the chairman in consultation with the House leader and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly for a non-extendable period of four years under the terms and conditions which can be determined by the President and should not be removed, except in the event of removal of the judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency, told Dawn that it would be illegal if the government did not consult with the opposition leader on the appointment of the NAB chairman.

When asked about the government’s plea that the opposition leader was an NAB suspect, Mr Mehboob said: It is okay to be a suspect or an accused of the NAB. Unless the Leader of the Opposition is convicted, the Prime Minister can consult him on the matter in accordance with the law.

He added that not only did the NAB order require consultation with the opposition leader, but there was also a Supreme Court ruling in this regard. Consulting the Leader of the Opposition to this end is not a choice but a legal obligation, he argued.

Mr Mehboob said that if the government decided to pass an ordinance for the extension of the term of the NAB presidents or its reappointment or to pass such a law through an act of parliament, it would be challenged in court. supreme.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also chairman of PML-N, faces NAB cases related to money laundering, assets beyond his means, Ashiyana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills. He was on bail in those references. He had been in prison for about a year in these cases.

The PML-N called the NAB’s action against Mr. Sharif and other party leaders political victimization by the NAB-Niazi alliance against the opposition. Likewise, the other major opposition party, the PPP, is also not satisfied with the NAB led by Mr Iqbal and claims that it acted at the behest of Prime Minister Khan.

The outgoing president has been embroiled in a video scandal that has led the opposition to demand an independent investigation. A television station owned by an advisor at the time of Prime Minister Khan had broadcast the controversial video of the president. However, the government had taken no action except to dismiss the adviser.

September 2021

