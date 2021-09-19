‘Five Eyes’ safety alert prompted New Zealand cricket council to cancel Pak tour: report





ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 9:47 IST

Wellington [New Zealand], September 19 (ANI): A global intelligence alliance issued the security alert that led to the cancellation of New Zealand cricket tour in Pakistan, the New Zealand Herald reported. Citing foreign media, the publication said the intelligence came from “Five Eyes”, an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. The report says the threat from Five Eyes prompted the phone call between Pakistani and New Zealand Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Jacinda Ardern. The New Zealand Cricket Tour in Pakistan. New Zealand, which was due to play its first match on Pakistani soil since 2003, announced on Friday it was abandoning its tour following a government security alert. the threat levels to Pakistan and the advice of the NZC security advisers on the ground, it was decided that the BLACKCAPS would not continue the tour, “the NZC said in a statement on Friday.

Later on Sunday, NZC chief executive David White said they had no choice but to abandon the tour after receiving advice from the New Zealand government of a specific and credible threat . and a credible threat to the team. We had several conversations with representatives of the New Zealand government before making the decision and it is after informing the PCB of our position that we understand that a telephone discussion took place between the respective Prime Ministers ”, said White in an official statement. Rashid Ahmed, at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, declined to name the country responsible for the plot, Dawn newspaper reported. However, he called the cancellation “an attempt to undermine our efforts for peace in the region”. The minister said the New Zealand team’s security official spoke to government officials and informed them of a threat. When Pakistani officials asked for details, the New Zealand security official “did not have any,” Ahmed added. adopt a “one-sided approach” to a security threat. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/five-eyes-security-alert-caused-nz-cricket-board-to-cancel-pak-tour-report20210919094658 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos