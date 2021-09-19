Xi Jinping’s reluctance to exit China sparks health rumors





Chinese President Xi Jinping’s physical well-being has returned to the center of attention after the latter refused to travel abroad for diplomatic dialogues or travel anywhere outside of Beijing, raising concerns. speculation about his physical health. The leader of the Chinese Communist Party has reportedly abstained from leaving his country for more than 600 days now and has mainly attended all meetings via video conference, ANI reported citing sources familiar with the development who spoke to the Singapore Post. Jinping last visited Myanmar on January 18, 2020, to attend the 70th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations and the Year of Culture and Tourism. He had met then President U Win Myint and, now in detention, State Councilor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. In September of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping virtually attended the 13th BRICS summit which was held via video link. He spoke from a distance to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting was chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Furthermore, ANI reports that the Chinese leader has held at least 60 telephone conversations with world leaders, and not a single face-to-face meeting. Jinping spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. This raises questions about the health of the Chinese president, as he apparently did not travel abroad for diplomatic meetings, and has canceled in-person meetings in the past due to health concerns, the Singapore Post reveals. Xi Jinping cancels in-person meetings, takes an interest in health In 2012, the Chinese president canceled the meeting with then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for ill health. During a speech in Shenzhen on October 14, 2020, to promote the continued development of China’s first special economic zone, the Chinese president was repeatedly heard cough, suggesting he was probably ill. “Xi Jinping coughs and coughs at Shenzhen event,” headlined Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily, known for its anti-Chinese Communist Party sentiments. The newspaper reported that in the second half of his 50-minute speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping frequently stopped to drink water and coughed repeatedly. main table, but he could still pick up the sounds of Xi’s cough and alcohol, “the newspaper reported. Separately, during his visit to Italy, Monaco and France in March 2019, the Chinese leader appeared to walk unsteadily, limping slightly while inspecting honor guards and visiting local tourist sites. Later, in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Jinping was seen in news footage grabbing both arms of his chair for support as he sat down, confusing broadcasters who questioned his physical well-being. But his recent reluctance to travel abroad to meet with foreign leaders and avoid face-to-face meetings, and his unconfirmed in-person attendance at the G20 meeting scheduled for October 2021 in Rome have cast doubts that the Chinese president suffers from an illness and has been ill. IMAGE: AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/xi-jinpings-reluctance-to-step-foot-outside-china-flares-rumours-over-health-condition.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos