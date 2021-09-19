Boris Johnson’s ‘toxic policy mix threatens the Scottish economy’





BORIS Johnson is threatening the Scottish recovery of Covid with a “toxic combination” of cuts, tax hikes and Brexit, according to the SNP.

Ian Blackford, the party’s leader in Westminster, urged the PM to flip-flop on the cuts in support of Covid.

He pointed to figures showing that thousands of Scots – around 5% of eligible jobs – are still dependent on the leave, even though the scheme is due to end this month. And he pointed to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s analysis warning that more than one in three families with children in Scotland could be affected by cuts from the increase in universal credit. Blackford said the cuts were a “toxic combination”, along with higher inflation, higher energy prices and the 1.25% increase in national insurance expected for the year. next – as well as the impact of Brexit. He said: “The UK faces a growing threat to jobs, incomes and livelihoods from a perfect storm of Tory cuts, tax hikes and the ongoing Brexit disaster. “By imposing this toxic combination, Boris Johnson is threatening the recovery of Covid in Scotland with a Tory unemployment and poverty crisis that will hammer incomes, squeeze businesses, cost jobs and leave millions of families languishing on the wall. bread line. “The Conservative government must abandon plans to cut universal credit by £ 1,040, and instead of prematurely withdrawing support for jobs and businesses, it should provide a major tax incentive to stimulate recovery and raise people’s incomes. ” A House of Commons library analysis found 116,500 jobs were still on leave in Scotland at the last count. Warnings have been issued about high energy prices due to issues such as increasing global demand. Blackford added: ‘Scotland is increasingly vulnerable to Tory cuts and the long-term damage of Brexit, which is costing the Scottish economy billions of pounds and impoverishing people. It is evident that the Conservative government has no intention of building a fair recovery from Covid. “The only way to protect Scotland from the damaging and reckless policies of Westminster is to become an independent country. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19590133.boris-johnsons-toxic-combination-policies-threatens-scottish-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos