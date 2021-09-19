Don’t blame the players, blame our government: Mitchell McClenaghan in Hafeez





New Zealand Cricket Team (Photo / Mohammad Hafeez Twitter)

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): New Zealand point guard Mitchell McClenaghan told Pakistani drummer Mohammed Hafeez that the BlackCaps shouldn’t be blamed for dropping out of the Pakistan tour, but that if there is anyone to blame, it’s the New Zealand government.

“Come on now, brother. It tastes bad… Don’t blame the players or the organization… blame our government. They only acted on the advice they received. I’m absolutely sure that these young men – all wanted to prove they wanted to play. They had no choice, “McClenaghan tweeted.

On Saturday, Hafeez searched New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for postponing his Pakistan tour citing security threats. “Thanks to security Pakistani forces making arrangements @BLACKCAPS to reach Safe & Sound airport. I wonder same route and same security but no threat today ???” Hafeez tweeted.

The Blackcaps have abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a security alert from the New Zealand government, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) reported on Friday. New Zealand were due to play their first game on Pakistani soil since 2003. The team were due to host the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi on Friday, before heading to Lahore for a five-game T20 series.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern before the Blackcaps announced they were abandoning their tour of Pakistan. Khan assured Ardern that Pakistan has one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threats of any kind exist to the visiting team, but NZC decided to return home after the New Zealand government security alert.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed the sentiments of NZC chief executive David White. “We have gone through this whole process and fully support the decision. The players are in good hands, they are safe and everyone is acting in their best interests,” he said.

The New Zealand men’s cricket team arrived in Dubai on Sunday after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight. The 34-player contingent and support staff are now settling into their Dubai hotel and undergoing their 24-hour self-isolation period. Of that group, 24 will return to New Zealand over the next week, as MIQ flights and rooms in New Zealand become available. (ANI)

