How to watch the new Fox Nations series based on the reality TV show Cops





It’s one of the ironies of modern political labeling: that the people most likely to support blue and shout Blue Lives Matter live in deeply red states.

This is because although the practice of law enforcement is non-partisan, support for the police is increasingly political. And it got even more so last year, in part thanks to a president who loved to tweet LAW AND ORDER !!! in a year marked by social unrest.

This president, Donald J. Trump, won the approval of the country’s largest police union, the Fraternal Order of the Police, in 2020, despite a record considered anti-union by some union leaders.

At the Republican National Convention in 2020, then-Vice President Mike Pence said to cheers: We are going to make it clear that this president, this vice president and this party will always be on the side of men and women. that serve on the thin blue line. law enforcement. Were going to support the blue.

And for the latest sign that the GOP is firmly entrenched as a pro-police party, look at Fox Nation’s offerings.

Fox Corp.’s streaming service announced this week that it will bring back the canceled Cops reality show and offer first responders a free subscription. Fox has also launched four other programs involving first responders, including Protect and Serve, a show that Fox says will highlight the good deeds and the truly heroic and impactful interactions that police officers often perform in the communities they serve.

The announcement follows Trump’s decision not to attend a 9/11 memorial service, but rather to visit police and other first responders on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

There is a lot of territory between the Conservative call for Back the Blue and the extreme liberal cry for Defund the Police, and President Joe Biden urges his party to take a more moderate stance on the matter, in line with public opinion. . A poll by the Pew Research Center last summer found little support for cutting police budgets. But more than half a century has passed since the parties were on the same page when it comes to law enforcement.

Here’s what has changed since then, and how policing has come to be part of what one scholar of conservatism calls the theater of politics.

Have been misunderstood

America had a lot of trouble in the 1920s and 1930s, but the different philosophies about law enforcement were not one of them.

During those decades, the dominant establishment attitude, to include newspapers such as the New York Times, was unabashedly in favor of law and order, said Heather Mac Donald, an scholar at the Manhattan Institute. and author of The War on Cops, among other books.

They had nothing but contempt for criminals. They applauded the cops, Mac Donald said. The establishment in the Americas understood that respect for law and order, property rights and the sanctity of people was essential to the functioning of a society.

Thought began to diverge due to two developments in the 1950s and 1960s: urban riots and social unrest, and the emergence of an ideology which, in Mac Donald’s words, excused anti-social behavior as the product. of an unjust society.

She highlighted the song Gee, Officer Krupke from the musical West Side Story, which debuted in 1957, as the realization of this philosophy by pop culture. The song includes the lines, We never had the love that every child should have / We are not delinquents / We were misunderstood.

While the song was a humorous take on a serious subject, the period marked a turning point in the way minors were treated in the criminal justice system and gave rise to the belief that criminals were victims, too victims. of their situation. The 1968 Kerner Commission report on the deadly race riots of the previous summer indicated that racism and poor policing were partly to blame.

Around the same time, violent crime was on the rise and conservative politicians like Alabama Gov. George Wallace and Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater began to use a phrase Trump would adopt half a century ago. later: law and order. Although the two men’s presidential aspirations were not fulfilled, the phrase stuck and all subsequent GOP presidential candidates, from Richard Nixon to Trump, acknowledged his appeal to their base.

Robert Goldberg, a professor of history at the University of Utah and biographer of Goldwater, said Republicans blamed the race riots in the summer of 1964 on Democrats and then President Lyndon Johnson. That same year, Kitty Genovese was murdered in New York City, and her murder and the inability of passers-by to help were decried as the collapse of the social fabric of American society, Goldberg said.

Goldwater’s use of the phrase law and order was widely seen as a code of racism, the idea that blacks were associated with crime and the breakdown of law and order in the United States, Goldberg said.

I don’t believe Goldwater was a fanatic, but he was willing to use a question that would appeal to fanatics, he added.

The disproportionate imprisonment of black men has turned campaign themes about the need for more law and order into a dog whistle that continues today, even though public safety is a legitimate concern for all Americans , whatever their political opinions. After food, water, and air, the need for security and stability is next in Abraham Maslow’s famous hierarchy of human needs.

For this reason, Democrats cannot abandon law enforcement as a problem. In response to the GOP’s cry that the Liberals were lenient on crime, Lyndon Johnson signed a Safe Streets and Crime Control Act in 1968 and the 2020 Party Platform declared our criminal justice system failed to keep communities safe.

But in their most recent platform, Democrats denounced police brutality, called for strict standards to govern the use of force, and called for an overhaul of the criminal justice system, including more funding for interventions with children. He also said black and Latino communities have been overpolished and underserved.

The 2016 and 2020 Republican Platform, meanwhile, said it was a law and order party that must make it clear in word and deed that every human life counts. He denounced the over-criminalization and over-federalization which has led to an increase in the number of criminal sanctions in the US code, called for more protection for victims of crime and their families and spoke of the dangers of crime. world as a whole.

Our country is facing a national security crisis and it is only by electing a Republican to the White House that we will restore law and order to our land and the safety of our citizens, the platform said. .

The platform itself was dedicated to the military, law enforcement and first responders.

But it’s not just at the national level that being seen as tough on crime has worked for GOP politicians. Historian George H. Nash, author of The Conservative Intellectual Movement in America Since 1945 and Reappraising the Right, noted that Frank Rizzo and Rudy Giuliani, then mayors of Philadelphia and New York, were celebrated for their anti-crime measures.

What are you going to do?

Bringing back the longtime series Cops, known for its memorable Bad Boys theme song and blunt take on the plight of the police, Fox pushes back a storyline that dominated the news following George Floyd’s death: the idea that the police have too much power and abuse it too often, especially when it comes to black Americans.

The social unrest of summer 2020 was reminiscent of race riots decades earlier, but went even further with the call for police funding, which Goldberg and McDonald’s said they didn’t hear until 2020.

Only a quarter of Americans think police budgets should be cut or cut, according to Pew, compared to 42% who say funding should stay the same and 31% who say it should be increased.

For some Americans, funding the police is not hyperbole. Writing for the New York Times, anti-police activist Mariame Kaba said at least communities should cut police funding and staff in half and said she wanted to abolish both police and prisons. His Twitter account, which is locked except for approved followers, says Defund the police are speaking.

Some academics say the funding of the police movement has been misunderstood and the call is not literal, but an argument for a reallocation of resources that would ultimately help the police do their job. So while the word reallocate may be a more palatable and digestible word on House floors or at a city council meeting, funding surely draws more attention to a protest board, the year wrote. last Rashawn Ray, principal investigator at the Brookings Institution.

Since Floyd’s death, more than 20 major cities across the United States have cut police budgets, The Guardian reported earlier this year. And whether or not police funding should be siphoned off is one of the defining differences between two candidates vying to be Boston’s next mayor: Democrat Michelle Wu supports police reallocation and says public safety should be based on restorative justice and community trust. Her opponent, Annissa Essaibi George, is also a Democrat but has spoken out against funding.

Boston’s mayoral race shows the challenges Democrats face in trying to unite moderate and liberal factions in the party on the subject of policing. Republicans, while divided over Donald Trump, are not divided on law and order; nearly 8 in 10 say the police do a great or a good job, compared to 43% of Democrats or those who lean for Democrats, according to Pew. And with the upsurge in violent crime, the subject will likely continue to be a Republican talking point.

Since the 1960s, law enforcement has been part of the political theater, according to Nash, the conservatism scholar who lives in western Massachusetts, with conservatives saying liberals are gentle on crime and do not understand the unchanging nature of evil.

Police funding as a slogan seems fairly new, but the idea that crime is more than just acts that should be punished, and has deeper roots in poverty, has been around since the 1960s. , Nash said. The Republican / Conservative response is that this is not necessarily the case.

