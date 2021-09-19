On Prime Minister’s birthday, Karnataka administers 29 doses of Covid lakh vaccine





Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said up to 29 doses of the Covid-19 lakh vaccine had been administered in Karnataka on Friday, adding that around 1.68 lakh doses had yet to be recorded. on the CoWin portal. “Karnataka accounted for 11% of the total doses administered in the country and achieved a unique feat,” said Dr K Sudhakar. Addressing the press conference, Dr Sudhakar said: “We have decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s birthday in a meaningful way with an accelerated special vaccination campaign.” “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai fully supported the initiative and we set a target of timing 30 lakh jabs. On Saturday at 8:30 am, 29 50 093 doses were administered and 1.68 lakh has not yet been completed. registered on the portal., bringing the total number to 31 lakh doses, he added. “By vaccinating 62,003 people for 10 lakh of eligible population, Karnataka occupies the first place in the whole country. 14,401 immunization centers were established statewide and, on average, 205 doses were administered at each center. 14 districts achieved more than the target, and only four districts achieved 75 percent of the target, ”the minister said. He said the state administered more than 5 crore doses with the last crore completed in just 20 days. “More than a crore of people are fully vaccinated with both doses,” he added. Special campaign for blood and organ donation A mega blood donation campaign was carried out on Friday, resulting in the collection of 5,201 units of blood. “There is a demand for blood for about 1% of the state’s population,” said Dr. K Sudhakar. To encourage organ donation, we have decided to set up dedicated organ donation units in all medical institutes and district hospitals. In the near future, the Chief Minister will launch a special campaign to raise awareness about organ donation. “A three-month target will be set to ensure that all eligible people acquire Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka cards,” said Dr K Sudhakar. Read | As PM Modi turns 71, India sets record with 2.5 crore Covid hits in one day Read | Narendra Modi turns 71: five little-known anecdotes from his life

