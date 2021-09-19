Imran Khan Says US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Was Reasonable, Defends Biden Against Unfair Criticism | World news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has defended US President Joe Bidens’ decision for the botched US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, insisting it was a sensible move and that Biden is being unfairly criticized for it. “There has been so much unfair criticism of President Biden, and what he did was the most sensible thing to do,” Khan told a Russian news channel on September 17.

Khan’s defense of the US president comes a month after he criticized the US for expecting Pakistan to clean up the mess it leaves behind in Afghanistan. Pakistan is simply seen as useful only in the context of somehow settling this mess that has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when it doesn’t There was none, Khan told reporters in Islamabad in early August before Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Khan himself strongly criticized Bidens’ decision to withdraw his troops from Afghan soil. In an interview with the New York Times at the end of June, he criticized the American withdrawal for having reduced Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban. Since the United States gave a withdrawal date, therefore our influence on the Taliban has diminished. And the reason is that by the time the United States gave a release date, the Taliban essentially claimed victory. They think they won the war. And so, as a result, our ability to influence them decreases as they feel stronger, Khan said.

Biden came under fierce criticism from opposition politicians in his country and the international community, who called the withdrawal hasty and worried about the Taliban’s newfound legitimacy after the botched withdrawal of the United States August 31.

Khan also expressed doubts about the Americas’ future intentions regarding Afghanistan, and said he was not sure the country had a coherent policy on how to deal with a war-torn country, reported Dawn Sunday. He also called on the United States to engage in humanitarian efforts to help refugees, stressing the important role the country must play after being in Afghanistan for more than 20 years.

