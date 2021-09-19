Trump wants to put election officials in power who could hijack the vote for him in 2024





In what observers call an incredibly dangerous move, former President Donald Trump is pushing to replace swing state election officials with those who backed his rigged election lie.

Trump has previously backed Republicans who backed his endlessly repeated lies about the 2020 presidential election for the top electoral positions in three key states: Arizona, Michigan and Georgia, CNN noted.

The current election leaders in each of the states have resisted his pressure to overturn the votes. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is running again, recorded Trump ordering him in a post-election phone call to find enough votes to turn his defeat into victory.

In his last endorsement on Monday, Trump pushed GOP Representative Mark Finchem to the post of Arizona Secretary of State. Finchem has peddled the QAnon conspiracy theories and baselessly insists that this 2020 election was stolen from Trump via widespread fraud.

It is incredibly dangerous to support election candidates who do not accept the legitimacy of the 2020 election. This suggests that they might be willing to bend or break the rules when it comes to holding elections and running. count votes in the future, Rick Hassan, professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine, told CNN. Someone who falsely claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump lacks credibility and cannot be trusted to run a fair election.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, president of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, told CNN there was extreme concern about candidates pushing the rigged election lie.

if undemocratic candidates are elected, you could imagine a secretary of state refusing to certify election results, she warned.

Twenty-six states have elections for their secretary of state in 2022.

