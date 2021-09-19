National Insurance: Boris Johnson urged to consider child care tax as NI increases | Personal Finances | Finance





Boris Johnson has confirmed a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance from April 2022. But from April 2023, NI will revert to its current rate and additional taxes will be collected as the levy. for health and social care. One expert, however, explored the idea of ​​transplanting such a proposal to help even the playing field between men and women in a single factor of life. Express.co.uk spoke with Annabelle Williams, author of ‘Why Women Are Poorer Than Men’, who gave a more in-depth look at some of the challenges women face and what can be done to restore l ‘balance.

“Child care is essential for the economy, and it is fundamentally essential for people who go to work. However, it is not classified as critical infrastructure. Instead, it is seen as a cost that the individual has to bear on their own. “Now, this is clearly a decision that was made by a male dominated government, which believes that child care is the responsibility only of women who ‘choose’ to get pregnant. Although, arguably, having a baby is a human right rather than a choice. “The issue of child care and the amount that child care ultimately costs is a huge barrier to financial improvement for women. “It’s about getting ahead on their own, being able to save money to close the gender pension gap, but also being able to save money for their children and their children’s future. Women are disadvantaged, unable to improve their own lives as a result. “ Accordingly, Ms Williams called for a change in this direction, in order to achieve “comprehensive and affordable child care for all”.

She added: “Boris Johnson has done a really bold thing with the recent announcement of his social care tax. It would be nice to see something similar done in child care – a child care tax to help. “ This is not, however, the only area where Ms Williams believes there is more to be done. Financially, women can be behind in a number of areas through no fault of their own, she said, but it’s important that things change. Ms Williams said: “Investing is another area where women need more encouragement. It’s like the weight section of a gym. You know it’s for everyone, but women are more reluctant to try. “Women have more money in cash ISAs than men, which shows that we are diligent savers, but there is a masculinity around the investment that needs to be fought. Women focus more on having money in the bank because they are more aware of their short-term expenses and are seen as managers of their own household budgets.

Ms Williams concluded by highlighting the daily actions women can take in this regard. While the inequalities may seem insurmountable, there are efforts that can be made to help women grow financially. She said: “In terms of the things women can do, they should think of money as a type of personal care. Just like trying to get enough sleep and exercise, you have to think about it the same way. Consider sunscreen. You put it on, and even if you don’t see the result immediately, you just trust that over time, 30 years from now, your skin and health will be better for it. These are things that we build into our routine and take time for. “We have to start to think of money as something similar. You don’t even need to do anything, you just need to get into the money mindset. Even allow 15 minutes to scroll through your bank account, log into your energy or retirement account and take a look. “While it doesn’t do anything in particular, you don’t make any major decisions or changes, but you get into that mindset. It’s something that women can really do to improve themselves in terms of finances. . “ A spokesperson for the Department of Education told Express.co.uk: “Early childhood providers are a vital part of our economy and our education system, giving millions of preschoolers the best start in life and helping parents balance work and family life. We recognize the challenges they faced during the pandemic, which is why we have provided them with significant financial and commercial support throughout their protection. “On top of that we have invested over £ 3.5bn in childcare in each of the past three years, we have expanded our holiday business and food program nationwide to supporting families during school vacations, and we’re making millions more available through our Stimulus Fund to improve children’s early outcomes, further improving the quality of preschool education.

